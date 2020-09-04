The famous Barcelona strikeforce: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar. Next season, all three could be playing elsewhere. Image Credit: Reuters

As the Lionel Messi saga drags on at Barcelona, his strike partner Luis Suarez looks set to depart Camp Nou and team up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

The Uruguayan was reportedly told last week he was not part of new boss Ronald Koeman’s plans and he was free to find another club.

Juve could have landed themselves a brilliant foil for Messi’s arch-rival Ronaldo, who has pledged at least one more season to the Serie A champions, with reports from the BBC stating the 33-year-old has agreed terms with the Italians.

Another interesting twist in Suarez move would be that one of his new teammates would be veteran Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini, whom Suarez infamously bit on the shoulder at the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil.

Meanwhile, Messi’s father spent a second day in talks with Barca over his son’s departure from the club he has been at for two decades.

Lionel Messi last week told Barcelona he was invoking a contract clause that allowed him to leave for free at the end of the season, but the club claimed that the clause had expired in June. Barcelona said it wanted Messi to stay until the end of his contract in June 2021. The contract has a buyout clause of 700 million euros ($837 million).

Barcelona said they have offered the Argentine a two-year extension that would keep him with the club through the 2022-23 season. They also wanted to meet personally with the player to try to convince him to stay and finish his career with the club where he started playing nearly 20 years ago.

Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly

ON THE MOVE

Another Manchester City target, Kalidou Koulibaly, moved a step closer to signing as Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has identified Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos as the Senegalese’s replacement. De Laurentiis boosted City’s chances of getting their man by admitting he rues not selling Koulibaly earier, in order to cash in on the promising defender.

Chelsea also received a boost as their long-term target Kai Havertz left the Germany squad to head to London, in hope of becoming Frank Lampard’s sixth signing of the summer. He is expected to sign from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday for a fee of around 90 million pounds.