Dubai: Harry Kane was not in the Tottenham squad for his side’s opening game of the Premier League season against the champions Manchester City at the new White Hart Lane tonight - but the home side did not miss the striker as they secured a huge 1-0 win.
Kane has been heavily linked all summer with a move to City and may be leaving for a big money move before the close of the August transfer window.
Much of the talk before the game was about the 28-year-old England man but without him, Spurs marked new boss Nuno Espirito Santo’s first match in charge with a home victory in front of a full crowd.
Bottom corner
The winner came early in the second half when Son cut inside from the right before emphatically placing the ball into the bottom corner.
Jack Grealish made his City debut following his record £100m deal from Aston Villa, but was unable to inspire a comeback.
The away side had some opportunities but hardly tested Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris and they looked rusty compared to the sharpness of their opponents who were driven on by the 60,000 crowd.