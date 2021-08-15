1 of 8
Dream team! Former Barcelona star Lionel Messi was presented to Paris Saint-Germain fans at the Parc des Princes before their Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg with fellow new signings Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi.
Image Credit: Reuters
Freebies! Ramos joined PSG on a free transfer from Real Madrid while Messi's arrival from Barcelona also cost the French club nothing in terms of a transfer fee.
Image Credit: Reuters
Messi acknowledges the fans inside the stadium before the match. His presence seemed to lift PSG who raced into a 3-0 lead but they were pegged back to 3-2. However, they ran out 4-2 winners in the end and the Argentine legend will add even more skill to the team that has their eyes fixed on the Champions League as well as domestic silverware this season.
Image Credit: Reuters
Wijnaldum arrived at the Paris club from English Premier League team Liverpool, where he played a pivotal role in their Champions League and Premier League successes, also for free. He left the Reds saying he didn't feel loved and appreciated by some at the club, but he got a rapturous reception last night by his new fans.
Image Credit: Reuters
Paris Saint-Germain are now expected to dominate in France thanks to the new additions to the team which already boasts the quality of striker Kylian Mbappe.
Image Credit: Reuters
And Mbappe was in top form last night and a constant threat. Mauro Icardi got their first goal as Mauricio Pochettino's side made it two Ligue 1 wins from two.
Image Credit: Reuters
Even though they lost the match 4-2, the Strasbourg fans must have been impressed with the attacking threat of PSG who will most likely beat most of the teams in Ligue 1 and quite comfortably too with the wealth of talent in their squad.
Image Credit: Reuters
A very happy man! Paris Saint-Germain coach Pochettino can't stop smiling following the arrivals of Messi, Ramos, Wijnaldum, Hakimi and Donnarumma. And with the likes of Mbappe, Neymar, Di Maria, Veratti, Draxler and Sarabia already in the squad, we'd be smiling too!
Image Credit: Reuters