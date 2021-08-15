1 of 12
Manchester United beat Leeds United at Old Trafford 5-1 with Paul Pogba (right) in fine form for the Red Devils. He created four assists in the match and the Leeds United team including Stuart Dallas couldn't get near him at all during the game. Bruno Fernandes scored an opening-day hat-trick. Mason Greenwood and Fred got the other two goals while Luke Ayling scored a screamer for the visitors.
Manchester United's £74 million new-boy Jadon Sancho made his debut and made some good runs with the ball. United look ready for a title challenge this season.
At Stamford Bridge, London, Chelsea eased past Crystal Palace 3-0. Mason Mount is seen tumbling to the ground by Palace's James McArthur.
Chelsea's Marcos Alonso fired them ahead with brilliant free kick. Many feel Chelsea will mount a string challenge in the title race this season.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves (left) in action with Leicester City's Youri Tielemans at the King Power Stadium. Leicester won 1-0.
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy tussles for the ball with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Max Kilman at the King Power stadium. Vardy's superb finish for the Foxes meant Bruno Lage's Wolves tenure began with a defeat.
Rafael Benitez got off to the perfect start as Everton manager by beating Southampton 3-1 at Goodison Park. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the third with a diving header at the near post.
Aston Villa's Danny Ings scored a penalty on his debut at Vicarage Road against newly promoted Watford.
But it wasn't enough as Villa went down 3-2 in a thrilling encounter which Watford had lead 3-0.
Burnley let slip a one goal lead against Brighton & Hove Albion at Turf Moor to lose 2-1. Brighton's Pascal Gross and Solly March applaud their fans after their win.
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring his side's second goal Norwich City at Carrow Road Stadium in Norwich. Liverpool won 3-0 with star man Mohamed Salah scoring one and provided two assists.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was pleased after the match but knows there is a lot of work ahead for the Reds who finished third in the Premier League last season, 17 points behind champions Manchester City.
