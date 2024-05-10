Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah confirmed that the board will call for applications for the position of head coach on a long-term basis as Rahul Dravid's tenure will conclude in June this year.

With the marquee event kicking off in June in the USA and the West Indies, Shah confirmed that BCCI will call for applications before the beginning of the tournament and if Dravid wants to extend his stay he could re-apply for the position.

"We will call for applications in the next few days. Rahul Dravid's tenure is coming to an end in June. If he wants to re-apply, he can," Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, said during a media interaction at the BCCI headquarters as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

The new coach will be hired for a period of three years, which will mark his stay till the 2027 ODI World Cup. In terms of the coaching staff Shah confirmed that it is unlikely that coaches will be appointed based on the formats.

"We are looking for a long-term coach for three years. There is no precedent of different coaches for different formats in Indian cricket. Besides, we have a number of all-format players. Ultimately, it will be the Cricket Advisory Committee's (CAC) call. I have to implement what they decide," Shah said.

The CAC will also take a decision on a new national selector. BCCI had asked for applications for the role in January this year. As of now, it is not clear which selector will be replaced from the panel but Shah confirmed that the announcement will be made soon.

"A few interviews for the selector's post have already happened. The CAC will meet in a week's time to finalise the name, and we will announce it soon," Shah said.