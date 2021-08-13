1 of 10
Having completed a sensational deal to sign former Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, Paris St-Germain will next look to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo. But the 36-year-old Juventus star will not be heading to France now - a deal could be done in the summer of 2022 when he is a free agent, just like Messi was. Ronaldo could be a replacement for 22-year-old France striker Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe has been linked with Real Madrid for some time now and could be heading to Spain.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 10
Manchester City have been chasing Tottenham striker Harry Kane all summer and are ready to smash the British transfer record by paying the London club £127 million to land the England man. Kane, 28, hopes his future will be more clear next week after, ironically, Spurs kick off their Premier League campaign at home to City. It would be some story if Kane got the winner against the club that is so actively in pursuit of his signature...
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 10
Everton have joined the race to sign Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne, 30, following his performances for Euro 2020 winners Italy. Toffees boss Rafa Benitez is keeping an eye on the tricky winger but Inter Milan are also believed to be after him.
Image Credit: Pool via REUTERS
4 of 10
Everton want Insigne as a potential replacement for Brazil forward Richarlison who has been interesting Real Madrid. Coach Carlo Ancelotti worked with Richarlison at Everton last season and believes the forward can make the step up with the Spanish giants.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 10
With Chelsea having completed the £97.5 million deal to sign Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, they may now allow Roma to sign Tammy Abraham. The 23-year-old is not guaranteed playing time at Stamford Bridge and he may be tempted to explore his options with Arsenal also interested.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 10
Philippe Coutinho is being linked with a return to Liverpool from Barcelona. The Brazilian joined Barca from the Reds for £142m in January 2018. Everton, Arsenal and Leicester City are also being linked with the 29-year-old.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 10
Real Madrid are keeping an eye on Chelsea's German centre-back Antonio Rudiger. It is believed that a pre-contract agreement could be signed with the 28-year-old in January.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
Manchester United have slashed their asking price for winger Jesse Lingard to £20 million. The Red Devils have dropped the price by £15 million which they hope will attract buyers for the player who spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 10
Leeds Utd boss Marcelo Bielsa has signed a new one-year deal that will see him remain in charge at Elland Road until next summer.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 10
Diego Costa has been without a club since leaving Atletico Madrid in December. But the former Chelsea star looks set to make his return to football by signing a £40,000 a week deal with Atletico Mineiro.
Image Credit: Reuters