Anis Sajan with Stephen Fleming Image Credit: Supplied

During the second T20 between India and England, the host broadcaster aired two MS Dhoni ads to promote the upcoming IPL, which starts on April 9.

The first ad’s message was that hitman Rohit Sharma is greedy for more Indian Premier League success even after captaining Mumbai Indians to a record five IPL titles, two more than Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. It said: "If greed increases your hunger to win it's cool."

The second ad’s message came in the form of Angry Young Man Virat Kohli who has blasted teams around the world with tons of runs with his aggressive style and anger. The message for the second ad said: "Anger is good if it helps you gaining success".

Both commercials were obviously for the promotion of the IPL with Dhoni teaching children but, mind you, these might be ominous signals from Dhoni to the rest of the IPL teams that the CSK captain wants more success and is greedy to attain their fourth title. The second advertisement is in fact a signal of the 'calm before the storm'. Dhoni is known as captain cool all round the world be it for his franchise or Team India, however this message states that we might see the other side of Dhoni in the upcoming IPL, the Angry Old Man, to gain success.

Dhoni has already started practising in Chennai with a few of his teammates from CSK and their head coach Stephen Fleming , and both Fleming and Dhoni would like to set the record straight after being knocked out in the league stage for the first time, in its 13th edition last year in UAE.

Whether it's cool to be greedy to increase your hunger to win or to be angry to attain success, the message is loud and clear - that the Thala and the original King of IPL is all ready to show who rules IPL.