Dubai: India cricket legend MS Dhoni has caused an online stir thanks to a clip of him with an apparently clean-shaven head.
An image of the former India wicketkeeper dressed as a monk and with a bald head has gone viral online, with fans pondering what it is all about.
All signs point toward it being a stunt ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, where Dhoni will once again lead the Chennai Super Kings.
Meanwhile, Chennai have begun training for the latest IPL campaign. skipper Dhoni has been in the nets ahead of the season beginning on April 9.
CSK posted a video on Twitter in which Dhoni can be seen hammering the ball out of the park during the nets session.
Earlier, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said: “Skipper MS Dhoni is here and the likes of Ambati Rayudu and all those available will be a part of the camp. We are also looking at the Tamil Nadu boys who are part of the team to join in. The Chennai-based side will start their season against runners-up Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.