Manchester City have decided not to chase Kylian Mbappe, the French Paris St-Germain striker due to his high wage demands. Instead they will pursue Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland and Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku as a replacement for Sergio Aguero.
Image Credit: AFP
The 20-year-old Haaland looks to be the hot property this summer, with City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Juventus all eager to sign the Norwegian.
Image Credit: Reuters
Jurgen Klopp has been given the full backing of the Liverpool board, despite seven home losses in a row — an unwanted club record. We have seen many managers depart after the dreaded vote of confidence, but that seems unlikely at Anfield.
Image Credit: AP
Uruguay veteran Edinson Cavani will leave Manchester United in the summer and sign for Argentine giants Boca Juniors.
Image Credit: Reuters
Gareth Bale’s resurgence on loan at Tottenham Hotspur has given Real Madrid optimism they can sell him on for good in the summer.
Image Credit: AP
Georginio Wijnaldum, who is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer, says there is no news on where he will be moving on to.
Image Credit: AFP
Manchester United have upped their pursuit of Leeds’ striker Raphinha and are determined to land the Brazilian at the end of the season.
Image Credit: AP
Kingsley Coman has turned down a contract extension from Bayern Munich, with Manchester United showing interest in the winger.
Image Credit: AFP
Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette has been offered to Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, according to his agent.
Image Credit: AP
Staying with the Gunners, former striker Thierry Henry says he is keen to manage the London club, but he is still learning and needs more experience.
Image Credit: AFP