Dubai: The mystery behind the viral images of former India captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni posing as a shaven-headed monk has been solved.
As thought, the images were from an advert for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
In a promotional video launched by host broadcaster Star Sports, the bald Dhoni can be seen giving children a lesson on how greed is good if it brings continuous success.
As Dhoni is giving the lesson, a montage appears of Rohit Sharma holding the IPL 2020 title in the UAE.
In another promo, the former India skipper, portraying a leader of an army cadet, can be seen talking about “Virat Khiladi” (Virat the player’) and he gives the lesson on how anger is good if it helps in gaining success.
Mumbai Indians have won the IPL five times while CSK have won the title on three occasions.
The IPL Governing Council has already announced the schedule for IPL 2021 to be held in India across six venues from April 9.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai in the tournament opener with the final slated to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 30.