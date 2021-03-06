1 of 10
The tug-of-war for Borussia Dortmund’s in-demand striker Erling Braut Haaland is hotting up with Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City all increasingly confident of securing his signature in the summer.
Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer also says they could swoop for the Norwegian 20-year-old and can compete financially with the European big guns.
Dean Henderson says he will be the No. 1 goalkeeper at Manchester United next season as David de Gea looks to be on his way out of Old Trafford. But United are also looking at alternative keeping options, meaning Henderson’s spot is also not guaranteed.
Tottenham Hotspur skipper and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris insists playmaker Dele Alli is determined to fight for his spot at the club after failing to find a new club in January.
Raphinha is happy to stay at Leeds United, despite reported interest in the Brazilian striker from Liverpool.
Manchester United are looking to shore up their defence and Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba looks to be top of their list.
Wolves are set to lose out on some cash as they are willing to listen to offers for Adama Traore but it is unlikely he will go for the asking price of 70 million pounds.
Chelsea are set for a sell-on cash injection if Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey signs for Arsenal.
Leeds are also looking at Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez on a free transfer, but will face a fight from Tottenham.
Matteo Guendouzi is on his way out at Arsenal after coach Mikel Arteta told him he is not part of his plans.
