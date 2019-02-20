Sharjah: Irfan Ansari, a UAE-based coach, has been banned for 10 years from all forms of cricket after being found guilty by the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit’s investigation. He was found guilty of breaching three counts of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code.
The ICC also hailed what they said is the first time someone has been prosecuted for non cooperation with an inquiry — Ansari refused on two occasions to testify to the ICC’s anti-corruption body.
In October 2017 during the Pakistan series against Sri Lanka, Ansari was found to have approached Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmad with an offer to engage him in corrupt conduct by soliciting information from him.
The ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal heard evidence over the incident as Sarfraz reported the approach immediately and an ICC ACU investigation ensued, which resulted in these charges and decision.
Ansari is bound by the ICC code as a result of his affiliation to the Pakistan cricket team and also as a result of being a coach to two teams that participate in domestic matches in the UAE.
Announcing the judgement, Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager-ACU, said: “I would like to place on record my thanks to Sarfraz Ahmad, who showed true leadership and professionalism from the moment he reported this approach. He recognised it for what it was, rejected it and reported it. He then supported our investigation and subsequent tribunal. This is the first time we have prosecuted for failure to cooperate with an investigation since the new rules enabling us to demand the participants hand over their phone for examination and the sanction reflects the seriousness of the offence. It is an important tool to aid our investigations and continue in our efforts to rid the sport of these corrupters.”