Kolkata: India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has been hospitalised in Mumbai as a precautionary measure. Wishing all Indian cittizens and his teammates on the 10th anniversary of ICC World Cup triumph in 2011, Tendulkar tweeted the move has been taken ''as a matter of abundant precaution.''
