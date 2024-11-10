Lacklustre performance

Bangladesh’s Test performance was lacklustre against South Africa, who in October thrashed them by an innings and 273 runs inside three days in the second Test at Chattogram, sweeping the series 2-0.

But Najmul and his team have levelled the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sharjah, with the series finale on Monday.

The first Test against the West Indies gets under way on November 22 in Antigua, with the second match starting November 30 in Jamaica.

Bangladesh will then play a three-match ODI series, followed by three Twenty20s, with the finale set for December 19.