Triumphant return

As a testament to the growth of UAE women’s cricket, the squad, led by Esha Oza, made a triumphant return after winning five out of six matches in the Twenty20 Capricorn Triangular Series in Namibia, which also included Zimbabwe.

“The series tested us in a great way, and we came on top five out of six times. We were able to tick a lot of boxes during this tour. We had discussed that we want to play our cricket a certain way before we flew to Namibia, and the team executed just that, which shows the professionalism within the side,” skipper Esha Oza told Gulf News. “Defeating sides like Namibia and especially Zimbabwe, who are ranked higher, helps us believe that we are not too far off from upsetting and defeating even higher-ranked nations.”

Oza, who took over the reins from Chaya Mughal, has been at the forefront of UAE’s rise. During the tri-series in Namibia, she led from the front, contributing with both the bat and ball. However, the 26-year-old all-rounder praised her teammates, especially young wicketkeeper-opener Theertha Satish.

Theertha Satish realised her full potential during the series, delivering eye-catching performances against both Namibia and Zimbabwe. Image Credit: Supplied

The 20-year-old Theertha, now a veteran with 75 Twenty20 Internationals to her name, realised her full potential during the series, delivering eye-catching performances against both Namibia and Zimbabwe.

She saved her best for last, leading UAE to a thumping nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the final match. Remaining unbeaten on 81, with nine fours and a six, she guided the team to victory after the early loss of skipper Oza while chasing a target of 129 in 20 overs.

“I am happy that I was able to contribute with both bat and ball throughout the series,” Oza said. “There were exceptional performances by many, but Theertha stood out with great hands behind the stumps and her brilliant stroke play.”

In reaction, Theertha thanked the support from her skipper and said she felt great after contributing to the team’s cause.

“Oza (di) is like an inspiration to all of us. The way she brings the team together and the way she leads the team is amazing. We’ve have been pretty close on and off the field and to always have that kind of support and guidance is always absolutely helpful,” Theertha said.

“The Asia Cup World Cup qualification didn’t go well for us, it is not what we expected. We are starting to focus on the basics and obviously changing our mindset. We want to be more dynamic. I think that’s what we all look forward to.”

The Emirates Cricket Board has been focusing on grassroots development, led by Chaya Mughal, who retired in September 2023 after being an integral part of the national team since 2018. Image Credit: Supplied

Grassroots development and future aspirations

To build on the success of the UAE women’s team, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has been focusing on grassroots development, led by Chaya Mughal, who retired in September 2023 after being an integral part of the national team since 2018.

“After retirement, I wanted to give something back to the game,” said Mughal, who now serves as the Women’s Development Officer at ECB. “I am enjoying my role. ECB started this initiative, ‘Get into Cricket,’ a girls-only programme that provides free training across centres in Dubai and Sharjah for girls and women aged seven and up.”

“We started with fewer than 100 participants, and now we have around 500-600 girls involved. The aim is to create awareness of the great strides women’s cricket is making in the UAE. We are trying to create a pathway for them to earn a spot in the national squad,” added the former UAE captain.

Creating opportunities for Emirati girls

Efforts are also under way to bring more Emirati girls into cricket. The ECB is conducting events at schools to spark interest in the sport. Mughal notes the biggest difference between her playing days and now is the number of opportunities available.

As an example, while Mughal played 66 matches in five years, Theertha has already surpassed that total in less than three years.

“We are visiting schools and colleges to organise cricket clinics. The Emirati girls are welcoming the idea of playing cricket,” Mughal said, explaining the shift in the landscape.

“The biggest difference now is the abundance of match opportunities. The girls are playing a lot more games, which helps them develop as cricketers. The resources available to them, like practice pitches and turf grounds, are excellent. When they get the chance to play and perform, it builds their confidence, and they share their experiences with friends, creating further interest in the sport.”

Mughal is optimistic about the future. “Many girls across the nation want to pick up this sport as a profession or hobby. We are welcoming them with a smile and open arms.”