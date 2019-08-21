Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali weds Dubai based Indian flight engineer Samiya Arzoo in Dubai on Tuesday Image Credit: Courtesy: Daartistphoto

Also in this package Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali’s wedding with Dubai-based Indian girl Samiya

Dubai: Famous Pakistani fast bowler Hassan Ali danced to the tune of Indian songs as he got married to Dubai-based Indian expatriate Samiya Arzoo here on Tuesday.

Hassan Ali’s wedding was the talk of the town in Dubai among Indian and Pakistan expatriates as photos and videos from the wedding were leaked by some guests. These went viral on social media. The wedding reception was mostly attended by close friends and relatives, and no famous personalities, politicians diplomats or filmstars were invited.

“It was quite amusing to watch the fast bowler trying to dance with his bride while his teammate and famous spin bowler Shaddab Khan was filming the moves on his mobile phone,” a guest who attended the wedding at Atlantis, The Palm Hotel and Resorts, told Gulf News.

Clad in a black sherwani with red piping and golden embroidery work, Ali looked quite sharp. He also wore a turban and a statement necklace. Samiya went traditional in her extravagant lehenga - a red and golden Indian wedding dress - accompanied with diamond and gold jewellery. She also wore chooriyan or red bangles, a common bridal adornment for north Indian brides.

Hassan Ali and Samiya during a photo shoot at their wedding in Dubai Image Credit: Social media

Guests were treated to a sumptuous meal which was a mix of Arabic and Asian cuisine. Some of the dishes included: Peshwari karahi, biryani, vegetable rice, steamed mutton, aalu methis, mutton Karachi and Arabic mixed-grill. There were also a vast variety of salads and desserts.

Hassan Ali and Samiya with guests at their wedding ceremony in Dubai Image Credit: Social media

Hassan Ali’s close friends and relatives attended the wedding, while some guests from bride’s side also joined them from New Delhi.

None of his teammates from the Pakistan cricket team, except his best friend Shaddab Khan, attended the event due to a training camp in Pakistan.

The nikkah –singing of marriage contract-- was performed earlier on Monday, following which they went for a pre-wedding photoshoot near the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Hassan Ali and Samiya during the nikkah ceremony. Supplied

Hassan and Samiya met a year ago through a close friend in Dubai. “I spoke to my brother and sister-in-law after I met her. I told my brother that I wanted to marry her and the family had no issue,” he had told media earlier.

Ali is the fourth Pakistani cricketer to marry an Indian girl. Pakistan’s all-rounder Shoaib Malik had married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on April 12, 2010.

Famous Pakistani cricketer Shaddab Khan (right) attending his best friend Hassan Ali's wedding in Dubai Image Credit: Social media

Famous Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan got married to renowned Indian actress Reena Roya in 1983 while stylish Pakistani batsman Zaheer Abbas who played for Pakistan cricket team in 1970s had married Indian girl Rita Luthra now known as Samina Abbas in 1988.

Wedding celebrations have been going on for the last few days.

An important event of ‘Mehndi’ – a gathering of singing and henna a day before the wedding day—was held on Monday in Dubai. Hassan Ali went around the city with his bride Samiya Arzu for a photoshoot which was leaked on social media. The couple was photographed at different locations including Jumeirah Board Walk, Atlantis, Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab.

Hassan Ali, clad in green kurta, had his bachelor party with his close friends who were all clad in orange kurtas. They also went around the city and the desert for a photoshoot.

However, Hassan Ali will also host walima ceremony (a traditional banquet hosted by the groom after the wedding) in Pakistan after a month or so after his honeymoon.

Hassan Ali and Samiya during the photo shoot at their wedding in Dubai Image Credit: Social media

Though Samiya Arzoo lives in Dubai, very little information is available about her and her family. It was reported earlier that she does not like cricket which is bread and butter of her groom Hassan Ali.

According to media reports, Samiya, who works for a private airline, hails from Haryana. She studied engineering from England and lives with her parents in Dubai, with some of the family members in New Delhi.