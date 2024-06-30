The Indian team’s Twenty20 World Cup triumph has triggered a massive frenzy across the world as it ended a 13-year wait for the prestigious trophy. However, the retirements of Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma have left a bittersweet aftertaste among the fans. With coach Rahul Dravid also quitting at the end of the showpiece, the Indian team is set to enter a new era.

The biggest question among the fans is why, when so many international players retire from other formats and continue to play Twenty20, did Rohit and Kohli decide to go the other way? The answer to both scenarios is plain and simple: the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While international players are unable to commit to IPL contracts due to central contracts with their respective boards, Indian players face no such issues. They can continue to play in the lucrative franchise league and earn substantial contracts while participating in the other two formats.

Former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni continues to play for Chennai Super Kings at the age of 42, five years after retiring from international cricket. The financial freedom provided by the IPL has allowed players to relinquish their spots in the Indian team without much ado.

Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have been the backbone of the Indian team over the past few years. Image Credit: Source: BCCI-X

Another reason for Rohit and Kohli’s retirement from one format is to manage their workload better. For Rohit, it is understandable that he might want to lessen the burden on his body, however, it is intriguing to see Kohli make a similar decision, as he is much fitter and could easily continue for another couple of years.

Legacy and future

Once again, the surfeit of talent that the IPL has produced has influenced the decision of these two modern greats of Indian cricket.

“It was going to be the last Twenty20 World Cup for me. This was an open secret. It’s time for the next generation to take over. Some amazing players will take the team forward and keep the flag waving high,” Kohli said after receiving the Player of the Final award.

His words summed up the thought process of the team management and the Indian board to take the team forward and rebuild it in time for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held jointly in India and Sri Lanka.

Kohli retires from the format with 4,188 runs from 125 T20 internationals, with a strike rate of 137. His tally is second only to Rohit’s 4,231 from 159 matches, which include a record five hundreds. Kohli, who topped the batting charts in both the previous World Cups, was not able to live up to his own expectations and had a total of 75 in seven innings, but the 35-year-old talisman saved his best for the final, scoring a patient 76 on a slow pitch that gave India the winning total.

“I am so proud to get the runs for the team the day it mattered most. The occasion prompted that change for me, I felt like it was now-or-never.”

Indian players celebrate with the trophy after beating South Africa to win the second ICC Twenty20 World Cup trophy. Image Credit: Source: BCCI-X

No better time to say goodbye

Addressing a press conference later, Rohit, who was part of India’s triumphant 2007 squad, also announced his retirement from T20 Internationals, starting and ending his Twenty20 career with a World Cup.

“This was my last (T20I) game as well,” the 37-year-old said. “No better time to say goodbye to this format. I’ve loved every moment of this. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted, I wanted to win the cup. I was very desperate for this title in my life. Happy that we eventually crossed the line,” the skipper said after several near-misses of the World Cup trophy.

India, after an unbeaten 11-match winning run, faltered in the final against Australia in the 50-over World Cup at home last year after another impressive run in the 2022 Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, before they were thrashed by England in the semi-finals.

Looking ahead

However, in this World Cup, the Men in Blue stayed unbeaten throughout the tournament to end their long title drought of ICC trophies. For the record, India last won an international trophy in 2014 when they defeated hosts England in the final of the Champions Trophy in Birmingham.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has the skills, capability and the team strength to carry the Indian flag high in the absence of Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Image Credit: Source: BCCI-X

While Kohli struggled in this World Cup, his opening partner Rohit was the frontline batter for India, scoring 248 runs, including three half-centuries.

What next for Team India? Who will fill their big shoes? This must be the question on every fan’s mind. Thanks to the immense bench strength, the country has had a way of forcing the decision on these two greats. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shubman Gill have been opening the innings for India across all formats, and the talented all-rounder Hardik Pandya once again showed that he has a wise head on his shoulders by turning the match in India’s favour in the final against South Africa.

Crucial breakthrough

Chasing a difficult target of 177 for win, South Africa were cruising to victory on the back of Klassen’s 27-ball 52 but Pandya struck off the first ball after the break to bring India back in the game and finished with a three-wicket haul to seal the win.

Batting first, Kohli and Axar Patel rescued India from trouble after being 34 for three and the under-fire Shivam Dube also chipped in with a useful contributions to take India to 176 for seven.

Pandya will have the experience to rely on Suryakumar Yadav, who pulled off a spectacular catch to decisively swing the final India’s way, Rishabh Pant in batting and Jasprit Bumrah on the bowling front. The Indian vice-captain, who led Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in their maiden season and then lost to Chennai Super Kings in the final the following season, seems to be the logical choice for leading Team India in the Twenty20 format.

Indian players giving coach Rahul Dravid a warm send-off after the final. Image Credit: Source: BCCI-X

Change of guard

Talks of the change of guard with Gautam Gambhir as the possible new coach have been making the rounds in the last month, and now both these greats have cleared the way for the rest to carry the Indian team on their shoulders.

Speaking to the reporters after the end of the match, Dravid thanked the Men in Blue for making him win the T20 World Cup 2024. He added that it is a nice feeling to win the prestigious trophy. The departing head coach further added that he did not do some redemption.

“As a player, I was not lucky enough to win a trophy, but I tried my best whenever I played. I was lucky to get the opportunity to coach the team, I was lucky that this bunch of boys made it possible for me to be able to win this trophy. It’s a great nice feeling but it doesn’t feel like I have done some redemption it was just the job that I was doing. I love working with Rohit and his team, it was a great journey and I really enjoyed it…,” Dravid said.

Rare show of emotions

In a rare show of emotions, the former Indian was euphoric after lifting the trophy on the podium. Life has come a full circle for “The Wall” who had the misfortune of seeing the Men In Blue lose in the first stage in the 2007 World Cup at the West Indies.

Kohli, after carrying Sachin Tendulkar on a victory lap during the 2011 World Cup celebrations, had said: “Tendulkar carried the nation on his shoulders, and it is only just they carried him.” Similarly, it is the turn of Pandya, Pant, and Bumrah to carry the team forward.