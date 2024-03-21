Chennai Super Kings

The defending champions, as in the past so many editions, start as one of the favourites. The buzz around the retirement of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his invaluable contributions as a player and as a captain have been the biggest strength of the Chennai squad. The five-time champions, once dubbed as the Dad’s Army for the numerous retired players in the squad, defied every norms to keep their winning momentum going. Now youngsters like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and debutant Rachin Ravindra are some of the exciting talents in world cricket. However, the defending champions suffered a setback when Devon Conway has been ruled out for at least the early part of the season. All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur, who has returned to the Lions’ den, make it a formidable force in all conditions.

Gujarat Titans

The 2022 champions have been badly hit by the loss of skipper Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians in an off-season trade-off, and the injury to ace pacer Mohammed Shami only make things worse for newly appointed captain Shubman Gill. However, it is a big opportunity for the 24-year-old Punjab batter to stake his claim as the future leader should he maintain his composure and repeat his last year’s form. The last year’s runners-up also have some shrewd brain in Kane Williamson and able hands in David Miller, Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia. After winning the title in their debut season and making it to the final last year, it is going to be a difficult proposition for Gujarat to reprise their performance.

Lucknow Super Giants

The 2022 debutants have managed to make the play-offs in their first two years under the leadership of KL Rahul. The Karnataka batter is known to raise his game under pressure and he will have a new coach in former Australian opener Justin Langer to guide him. All eyes will be on West Indian sensation Shamar Joseph, who will be steaming in after his stunning show against Australia in the final Test in Brisbane in January. The team has got some big match-winners in Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran and Kyle Meyers. However, the spin department looks a bit weak with Ravi Bishnoi being the lone specialist along with all-rounder Krunal Pandya. If the second phase is held in India, Lucknow might struggle because of lack of bowling options.

Mumbai Indians

The five-time champions are stating a new era under Hardik Pandya. After a two-year slump, the Blue and Gold franchise managed to make it to the playoffs last season, but albeit lost in the Eliminator. Pandya has a huge task on his hand, but with former skipper Rohit Sharma in good touch and Jasprit Bumrah at his menacing best, the Indians are likely to see a new dawn in this IPL. However, with Suryakumar Yadav yet to be cleared for fitness, it is important for players like Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma to take up the extra responsibility. Gerald Coetzee, Jason Behrendorff and Dilshan Madhushanka provide variety in the bowling, especially on pitches that assist seam bowling.

Rajasthan Royals

It is still a puzzle how such a strong team with precocious talent is not able to dominate the league? They are still searching for their second IPL title after Shane Warne guided them to crown in inaugural edition. Young Indian sensational opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will be eager to continue his international form in the richest franchise league while the addition of Rovman Powell should lend the batting the much-needed depth to the squad, which has Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer and India’s latest sensation Dhruv Jurel. The bowling is led by the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal with pacers Nandre Burger, Trent Boult and Avesh Khan all capable of demolishing the rivals on their day. Consistency is one factor that is lacking in the Royals brand.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The Bengaluru fans must be once again hoping that the team will be able to break the jinx that had stopped them from winning the title in the last 17 editions. The three-time finalists have had the best players in the world to serve them, but still the trophy has eluded fro their grasp. The addition of Cameroon Green should bolster the batting along with the likes of Virat Kohli, who returns after staying away for the birth of his second child, Glenn Maxwell, skipper Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik. Indian players like Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabudessai and Anuj Rawat will be the key to ensure that there are no holes to sink the ship. New coach Andy Flower has promised to do everything in their control to claim their first crown. Also their women counterparts winning the WPL title recently should be a big booster.

Kolkata Knight Riders

The Knight Riders will be boosted by the return of skipper Shreyas Iyer and the inclusion of Australian pacer Mitchell Starc for the highest IPL fee should give the two-time champions the teeth to go for the kill. However, one problem the team could face is the lack of star Indian performers in both batting and bowling. The team is heavily reliant on foreign imports and apart from Rinku Singh none have been in the thick of things in recent times. Here, Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer, Manish Pandey and Shikhar Bharat will have to play to their best to have any chance of moving into the playoffs. However, in Sunil Narine, Andre Russell they have some talented all-rounders who could chip in. Gautam Gambhir, who has returned to Kolkata team management, should provide some valuable inputs.

Punjab Kings

The Kings are one team who have shown plenty of promise but time and again failed to deliver at crucial situations. Punjab also relies heavily on international players with Jitesh Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh as the backup for skipper Shikhar Dhawan in batting department. This could be the reason for Punjab’s failure over the years. The lack of firepower from the Indian ranks will come back to haunt them. Unless, they unearth some Indian star this season, the batting looks too weak. The team has the likes of Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza and Sam Curran, but it is the strength of the Indian players that will be the key to winning on a consistent basis. Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel and Kagiso Rabada will be the main weapon for Punjab in the bowling department.

Delhi Capitals

The return of Rishabh Pant to the Delhi dugout should have been the most pleasing news that the team must be waiting for. The skipper was missed badly last season after a near-fatal car crash that left him seriously injured. It still remains to be seen how Pant will be able to withstand the pressure of playing in such long tournament along with his wicketkeeping role. The Capitals have a rich Australian flavour with David Warner, Mitch Marsh and the young talent Jake Fraser-McGurg in the batting department while the impressive form of Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar should be a big boost to their aspirations of winning their first title this season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad