Chennai win tall-scoring thriller by 18 runs
Kolkata: Chennai Super Kings are beginning to look like their consistent selves of the past as they got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in the second game of the day in Mumbai.
Chasing a mammoth target of 221 for an unlikely win, the Knights were off to a disastrous start when they were reduced to 31 for five with Deepak Chahar breathing fire. A hurricane 81-run partnership between Andre Russell (54 off 22 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (40 off 24 balls) for the sixth wicket kept them in the chase till Russell was bowled round his legs by young Sam Curran.
The Knights still showed some spunk with Pat Cummins reamining unbeaten with an incredible innings of 66 (34 balls, four boundaries and sixes) but they still fell short by 18 runs.
Earlier, a enthralling exhibition of strokeplay by the two Chennai openers, Faf du Plessis (95) and Ruturaj Gaekwad (64) powered them to a potentially match-winning total of 220/3.
Half time report: Faf, Ruturaj fireworks propel Chennai to huge total
Kolkata: An enthralling exhibition of strokeplay by the two Chennai Super Kings openers, Faf du Plessis (95) and Ruturaj Gaekwad (64) powered them to a potentially match-winning total of 220/3 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai.
The jury could be out on KKR skipper Eoin Morgan's decision to field in view of the dew factor later in the game. Faf and Ruturaj set the launchpad with a 115-run stand for the first wicket, with the latter coming into his own with his first half-century this season.
Pat Cummins, the leader of KKR's pace bowling unit, failed to make an impression as he went for 4-0-58-0. Sunil Narine, in action for the first time this season, was canny but failed to prevent the Chennai onslaught.
Knights need to raise their game against Chennai
Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders, who will look for a turnaround after a demoralising loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore, will have to raise their game against Chennai Super Kings in the second game of the day at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
The ‘Whistle Podu’ army of Dhoni seem to be getting their act together early on in the season with Moeen Ali providing the X-factor as No.3 batsman and adding much more teeth to their spin attack with Ravindra Jadeja. A middle order comprising of Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and Sam Curran looks more organized and if Dhoni can play according to the situation in the closing overs, Chennai are capable of forcing their way into play-offs again.
The Knights, who have been hamstrung due to their star-studded middle order’s drought of runs, will certainly find the Wankhede wicket to the liking of their strokeplayers. If grapevine is to believed, their trusted matchwinner Sunil Narine may finally get a look-in after three games.
The toss is again going to determine the course of the match with the dew factor tilting the contest in favour of the chasing side on a number of occasions.
