Shardul Thakur of Chennai Super Kings run out Prasidh Krishna of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Chennai win tall-scoring thriller by 18 runs

Kolkata: Chennai Super Kings are beginning to look like their consistent selves of the past as they got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in the second game of the day in Mumbai.

Chasing a mammoth target of 221 for an unlikely win, the Knights were off to a disastrous start when they were reduced to 31 for five with Deepak Chahar breathing fire. A hurricane 81-run partnership between Andre Russell (54 off 22 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (40 off 24 balls) for the sixth wicket kept them in the chase till Russell was bowled round his legs by young Sam Curran.

The Knights still showed some spunk with Pat Cummins reamining unbeaten with an incredible innings of 66 (34 balls, four boundaries and sixes) but they still fell short by 18 runs.

Earlier, a enthralling exhibition of strokeplay by the two Chennai openers, Faf du Plessis (95) and Ruturaj Gaekwad (64) powered them to a potentially match-winning total of 220/3.

Relive the match as it happened ...

09:49PM



09:46PM



Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

09:44PM



09:43PM



09:41PM



09:36PM



09:31PM



09:28PM



09:26PM



09:22PM



Sam Curran (right) of Chennai Super Kings celebrates after taking the wicket of Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics

09:19PM



09:04PM



Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders smashes a sixer. Image Credit: Sportzpics

09:00PM



08:58PM



08:55PM



08:53PM



08:46PM



08:39PM



08:37PM



Chennai Super Kings players celebrate the wicket of Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics

08:35PM



08:33PM



08:29PM



08:27PM



08:24PM



Deepak Chahar (left) of Chennai Super Kings celebrates after taking the wicket of Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics

08:09PM



Half time report: Faf, Ruturaj fireworks propel Chennai to huge total

Kolkata: An enthralling exhibition of strokeplay by the two Chennai Super Kings openers, Faf du Plessis (95) and Ruturaj Gaekwad (64) powered them to a potentially match-winning total of 220/3 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai.

The jury could be out on KKR skipper Eoin Morgan's decision to field in view of the dew factor later in the game. Faf and Ruturaj set the launchpad with a 115-run stand for the first wicket, with the latter coming into his own with his first half-century this season.

Pat Cummins, the leader of KKR's pace bowling unit, failed to make an impression as he went for 4-0-58-0. Sunil Narine, in action for the first time this season, was canny but failed to prevent the Chennai onslaught.

07:50PM



07:48PM



07:46PM



07:41PM



Moeen Ali of Chennai Super Kings is stumped by Dinesh Karthik of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics

07:39PM



07:34PM



07:30PM



Moeen Ali of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

07:25PM



07:23PM



Varun Chakravarthy of Kolkata Knight Riders (centre) celebrates after taking the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics

07:21PM



07:05PM



07:01PM



Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings hits a sixer. Image Credit: Sportzpics

07:00PM



06:54PM



Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings seen in the middle during the match. Sportzpics Image Credit: Sportzpics

06:52PM



06:50PM



06:48PM



06:42PM



Varun Chakaravarthy of Kolkata Knight Riders bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics

06:38PM



06:29PM



Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

06:28PM



06:17PM



Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

06:13PM



06:09PM



06:04PM



06:00PM



05:56PM



05:44PM



Captain of Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni (left) and Eoin Morgan, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, during the toss at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai. Image Credit: Sportzpics

05:43PM



05:41PM



05:40PM



05:33PM



Knights need to raise their game against Chennai

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders, who will look for a turnaround after a demoralising loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore, will have to raise their game against Chennai Super Kings in the second game of the day at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The ‘Whistle Podu’ army of Dhoni seem to be getting their act together early on in the season with Moeen Ali providing the X-factor as No.3 batsman and adding much more teeth to their spin attack with Ravindra Jadeja. A middle order comprising of Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and Sam Curran looks more organized and if Dhoni can play according to the situation in the closing overs, Chennai are capable of forcing their way into play-offs again.

The Knights, who have been hamstrung due to their star-studded middle order’s drought of runs, will certainly find the Wankhede wicket to the liking of their strokeplayers. If grapevine is to believed, their trusted matchwinner Sunil Narine may finally get a look-in after three games.