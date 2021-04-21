Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings players great each other after the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad score first win off the season

The Sunrisers Hyderabad produced their best performance of the season to thrash the Punjab Kings by nine wickets and notch their first win in the Indian Premier League 2021 in Chennai today.

A clinical bowling display was followed by a disciplined chase where Jonny Bairstow (63 off 56 balls) after an initial flourish curbed his attacking instincts to guide Hyderabad to 121. He had helped captain David Warner (37 off 37) post 73 for the first wicket. After that, the result was never in doubt.

Electing to bat first, Punjab lost captain KL Rahul first and soon that turned into a procession. Mayank Agarwal (22) and Shahrukh Khan (22) were the only ones to stick around while leg-spinner Rashid Khan harried them with turn and bounce. Left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed came away with three wickets as Punjab crawled to 210 ¬— the lowest total of the season.

Captain David Warner and Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad running between the wickets. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Fabian Allen of Punjab Kings bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot for six runs. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

David Warner Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Hyderabad restrict Punjab lowest total of the season

The Sunrisers Hyderabad’s best bowling performance of the season helped bowl out the Punjab Kings for 120, the lowest total in Indian Premier League 2021. Now it’s up to the Hyderabad batsmen to take them home for what would be their first win of the season.

Mr. Cricket UAE on fatigue experienced by the players in the bio bubble.

Smaller targets are often difficult to chase. It will need some disciplined batting from Hyderabad. And they have Kane Williamson back.

Fabian Allen of Punjab Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Shahrukh Khan of Punjab Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Deepak Hooda of Punjab Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Chris Gayle of Punjab Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

David Warner captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad and KL Rahul captain of Punjab Kings during the toss. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Anis Sajan on fatigue experienced by the players in the bio bubble.

Chennai has been the Waterloo for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Having lost all the six games — including three this year — at the –M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, captain David Warner will want a miracle in Chepauk. He doesn’t need shamans and magicians, but Hyderabad will need to produce their best performance when they meet the Punjab Kings this afternoon.

Punjab are atop Hyderabad, who are at the bottom of the leaderboard. So it’s a clash of the last two teams on the table. That would be enough incentive for Hyderabad to run into form, but that would need a sturdy middle-order that badly misses Kane Williamson through injury.

No such worries for Punjab, where Nicholas Pooran’s poor form have been masked by the big-hitting of Deepak Hooda and Shahrukh Khan. But the bowling needs more teeth since Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith haven’t been incisive. So leggie Ravi Bishnoi should return in the spin-friendly Chennai pitch , where they play their first match this season.