Australia’s Josh Hazlewood was candid about his decision to skip the IPL and spend some time with the family. Image Credit: AFP

Kolkata: The bio-bubble fatigue has started to take its toll on the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) when Josh Hazlewood, Australian fast bowler, pulled out of Chennai Super Kings franchise to rest up for a crowded schedule of international cricket culminating with the Ashes at the end of the year.

Hazlewood’s compatriots, wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe and allrounder Mitchell Marsh, have also pulled out of this year’s IPL, both citing personal reasons for their decisions. Marsh, who was scheduled to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been replaced by the in-form England opener Jason Roy on Wednesday.

“It’s been a long 10 months in bubbles and quarantine at different times, so I decided to have a rest from cricket and spend some time at home and in Australia in the next two months,” Hazlewood told an Australian website.

“We’ve got a big winter ahead too. The West Indies is going to be a long tour, with Bangladesh (T20 tour) potentially thrown on the end of that.

“Then potentially the T20 World Cup leading into the Ashes, so it’s a big 12 months ... and I want to give myself the best chance to be mentally and physically ready for that.

“That’s the decision I’ve made, and it sits pretty well with me.”

The psychological danger of bubble fatigue has been brought up by several international stars in recent times, with Indian captain Virat Kohli complaining about it in his post-match press conference after winning the ODI series 2-1 against England. The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had adopted a rotational policy for their players who play in all formats to prevent a burnout due to prolonged periods of isolation and bubble life.

Australia are scheduled to play three One-day Internationals and three Twenty20 matches in the West Indies in June and July before heading to Bangladesh in October for three warm-up matches ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup in India.