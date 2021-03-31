Rajasthan Royals players will be sporting the brand 'Expo 2020 Dubai' on their shirts as part of the exciting sponsorship deal. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Kolkata: Expo 2020 Dubai will be the principal sponsors for the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which gets under way from April 9.

A press release from the franchise says that as part of the association, Expo 2020 Dubai will appear on the front of the Royals’ jersey as Principal Sponsor, helping to spread the Expo 2020 message to millions of cricket fans all over the world, with exactly six months until the event opens its doors.

The first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, Expo 2020 Dubai from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 will be a global experience bringing together people, communities and nations to build bridges, inspire action and deliver real-life solutions to real-life challenges. With shared beliefs of innovation, collaboration and optimism for the future, the partnership reiterates Rajasthan Royals’ commitment to act as a vehicle for change, with a track record of providing opportunities to young individuals to create brighter futures for themselves.

Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Operating Officer, Rajasthan Royals, said: “We are delighted to welcome Expo 2020 as our principal sponsor for this upcoming season. At the Royals we are driven by our ambition to impact society through cricket and this partnership with Expo 2020 is another exciting step on that journey. To support this incredible event in bringing together some of the brightest and most inquisitive minds to seek solutions to the world’s greatest challenges, is something that resonates extremely strongly with us. We hope this partnership will excite, inspire and bring many long-lasting positive relationships to benefit society more broadly.”

Sholto Douglas-Home, Chief Sales and Marcomms Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said in the release: “Year after year, the IPL and the Rajasthan Royals unite the world with one of the most entertaining sporting events. Combined with the club’s commitment to a range of social development programmes, this makes the partnership an ideal match with Expo 2020 Dubai’s vision of bringing people and communities together. The international reach of the tournament is a powerful vehicle for increasing awareness of Expo 2020 Dubai as we count down to our opening on 1 October.”