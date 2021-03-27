1 of 13
Race 3 - Dubai Gold Cup: Subjectivist, ridden by jockey Joe Fanning and trained by Mark Johnston wins the Dubai Gold Cup race.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Race 2 - Godolphin Mile: Secret Ambition, ridden by jockey Tadhg O’Shea and trained by Satish Seemar wins the Godolphin Mile race of 25th Dubai World Cup at Meydan racecourse.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Omar Khoory - Chief Assets and Hospitality Officer – Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, District One, presenting the trophy to Nasir Askar, trainer Satish Seemar and jockey Tadge O'Shea after SECRET AMBITION (GB) ridden by the jockey Tadge O’Shea after winning the Godolphin Mile sponsored by Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City – District One, during the Dubai World Cup 2021 in Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Race 1, 3.45pm, Dubai Kahayla Classic: Deryan, ridden by jockey Iortiz Mendizabal and trained by Didier Guillemin wins the Dubai Kahayla Classic race of 25th Dubai World Cup at Meydan racecourse.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Rashed Alharmoodi - Director of Executive Communications. UAE & Direct Investments, Mubadala Investment Company, presenting the trophy to Abdallah Al Marar from Yas Horse Racing Management LLC after Deryan, ridden by jockey Iortiz Mendizabal wins Dubai Kahayla Classic sponsored by Mubadala at Meydan Racecourse.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Rashed Alharmoodi presenting the trophy to the jockey Iortiz Mendizabal after Deryan, ridden by jockey Loritz Mendizabal wins Dubai Kahayla Classic sponsored by Mubadala at Meydan Racecourse.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Ridden with supreme confidence by Iortiz Mendizabal, Deryan was on the bridal for most of the 2,000 metre trip before he was asked to rein-in front-running Af Alwajel the mount of seven-time UAE champion jockey Tadhg O’Shea.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The action kicks-off at 3.45 pm in the afternoon, with the Dubai World Cup scheduled to be run at 8.50 pm under Meydan’s magnificent floodlights. Spectators are prohibited from attending the big day because of COVID-19 restrictions, but fans can still watch all the action of the nine races live on television thanks to a massive broadcasting effort that will reach across the five continents.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The feature race of the evening is the $12million Dubai World Cup which has attracted a diverse field of 14 runners and is supported by top class races like the Dubai Sheema Classic, the Dubai Turf, Dubai Golden Shaheen, UAE Derby, Al Quoz Sprint, Dubai Gold Cup, Godolphin Mile and the Kahayla Classic for Arabians.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Staff get to work to ensure Meydan is pristine ahead of Dubai World Cup night in UAE.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Gulf News Photographer Virendra Saklani at the track.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Dubai World Cup meeting will be held without general spectators and paid hospitality to guard against the proliferation of the coronavirus.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Only horse connections, racing officials, accredited media and sponsors will be permitted entry to Meydan Racecourse.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News