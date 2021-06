Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt has confirmed that the dates of the Caribbean Premier League had been tweaked in consultation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India to accommodate the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League, which was suspended on May 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CPL was scheduled to commence on August 28 and end on September 19, but it will now be played at St Kitts & Nevis between August 26 and September 15.

Several cricketers who play in the Caribbean league, will now be able to fly to the UAE to play for their teams in the IPL, which has a playing window between September 19 and October 15.

A CWI statement said on Tuesday that, “President of Cricket West Indies, Ricky Skerritt, has confirmed that CWI, the BCCI and the CPL engaged in talks for a tweaked CPL schedule to accommodate the second phase of the IPL.”

Had the dates not been altered, some of the well-known IPL stars such as South Africans Faf du Plessis, Chris Morris and Imran Tahir would have had a hard time choosing between the CPL and IPL as the dates of the two tournaments would have clashed.

West Indies’ Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer are among the West Indian IPL stars who also play in the CPL.

Shakib Al Hasan and Anrich Nortje also play in both the CPL and IPL.

“Both IPL and CPL are important to CWI, to our cricketers and to fans. CWI’s role was to facilitate arrangements for a non-overlapping and smooth transition from one tournament to the next. Cricket administrators must collaborate if cricket is to survive the risks and costs of COVID-19,” Skerrit said.