1 of 22
Kieron Pollard played one of the most memorable innings in the history of the Indian Premier League as Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by four wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.
Image Credit: Sportzpics
2 of 22
Kieron Pollard (pictured) remained unbeaten on 87 off just 34 balls as Mumbai gained a four-wicket victory. With this win, MI remain at the fourth spot with 8 points. On the other hand, CSK also remain static at the first spot with 10 points.
Image Credit: Sportzpics
3 of 22
A target of 219 looked out of the champions' reach when they lost the top three of captain Rohit Sharma, the in-form Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock with 80-odd runs on the board. A 89-run stand for the fourth wicket, which saw Pollard and Krunal Pandya (pictured) take advantage of a flat batting surface and the smaller square boundaries, kept the champions in the chase.
Image Credit: Sportzpics
4 of 22
Earlier, Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis (pictured) played quickfire knocks of 58 and 50 as CSK posted a score of 218/4 in the allotted twenty overs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics
5 of 22
Along with Faf and Moeen, Ambati Rayudu (pictured) provided the much-needed boost to the CSK lineup as he played a quickfire knock of 72 runs off just 27 balls.
Image Credit: Sportzpics
6 of 22
Brief Scores: CSK 218/4 (Ambati Rayudu 72*, Moeen Ali 58, Kieron Pollard 2-12) vs Mumbai Indians 219/6 (Kieron Pollard 87*, Quinton de Kock 38, Sam Curran 3-34).
Image Credit: Sportzpics
7 of 22
Sam Curran of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Krunal Pandya of Mumbai Indians.
Image Credit: Sportzpics
8 of 22
Moeen Ali of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians.
Image Credit: Sportzpics
9 of 22
Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians.
Image Credit: Sportzpics
10 of 22
Shardul Thakur (centre) of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians.
Image Credit: Sportzpics
11 of 22
Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians hits a boundary.
Image Credit: Sportzpics
12 of 22
Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians plays a shot.
Image Credit: Sportzpics
13 of 22
Deepak Chahar of Chennai Super Kings bowls.
Image Credit: Sportzpics
14 of 22
Ambati Rayudu (right) of Chennai Super Kings celebrates his fifty.
Image Credit: Sportzpics
15 of 22
Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot.
Image Credit: Sportzpics
16 of 22
Kieron Pollard (centre) of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings.
Image Credit: Sportzpics
17 of 22
Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Moeen Ali of Chennai Super Kings.
Image Credit: Sportzpics
18 of 22
Moeen Ali of Chennai Super Kings hits a boundary.
Image Credit: Sportzpics
19 of 22
Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians bowls.
Image Credit: Sportzpics
20 of 22
Moeen Ali of Chennai Super Kings bats during the match.
Image Credit: Sportzpics
21 of 22
Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot.
Image Credit: Sportzpics
22 of 22
Trent Boult (left) of Mumbai Indians, along with teammates, celebrate the wicket Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings.
Image Credit: Sportzpics