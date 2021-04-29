1 of 16
Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan (pictured) starred with the bat as Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League encounter held at at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
Prithvi Shaw (pictured) hammered six fours in the opening over bowled by Shivam Mavi to fire the chase for Delhi Capitals, and after that, Kolkata Knight Riders struggled to stay in the game.
Shaw and Dhawan (pictured) played knocks of 82 and 46 respectively as Delhi Capitals registered a win with 21 balls to spare. With this win, Delhi has moved to the second spot in the points table with 10 points.
Sent to bat, KKR were saved by Andre Russell (pictured), who muscled an unbeaten 45 from 27 balls which helped post a total of 154/6. After a quiet start, KKR stumbled due to a double strike from Delhi off-spinner Lalit Yadav, and they went from 74/2 to 82/5 in two overs. Some power-hitting from Russell took the score past 150. But that was never enough.
Brief scores: KKR 154/6 (Shubman Gill 43, Andre Russell 45*, Lalit Yadav 2-13) vs Delhi Capitals 156/3 (Prithvi Shaw 82, Shikhar Dhawan 46, Pat Cummins 3-24).
Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals.
Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals plays a shot.
Lalit Yadav of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Eoin Morgan of Kolkata Knight Riders.
Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders bats.
Marcus Stoinis (left) of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders.
Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals bowls.
Axar Patel (left) of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders.
Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot.
Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals dlivers the ball.
Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot.
Ishant Sharma of Delhi Capitals bowls.
