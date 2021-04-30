1 of 18
Chris Gayle and KL Rahul fired with the bat before Harpreet Brar (pictured) and Ravi Bishnoi picked three and two wickets each to help Punjab Kings register a thumping 34-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League encounter held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.
Chris Gayle had blasted five fours in six balls before KL Rahul (pictured) changed gears in the death overs to steer Punjab Kings to 179/5. In reply, RCB was only able to score 145/8, thanks to a brilliant bowling performance from Harpreet and Bishnoi.
Harpreet Brar (pictured right) picked three key wickets for Punjab Kings as he dismissed Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and AB de Villiers after shining with the bat. He had played an important cameo alongside skipper Rahul to help the side finish their innings on a high.
Earlier put in to bat first, Punjab Kings got off to a slow start but things soon fell into place as Chris Gayle (pictured), who came into bat at number three and hammered five fours in the sixth over to take his side to 49-1 at the end of the powerplay.
Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 179/5 (KL Rahul 91, Chris Gayle 46; Kyle Jamieson 2-32); RCB 145/8 (Virat Kohli 35, Harshal Patel 31; Harpreet Brar 3-19)
Daniel Sams of Royal Challengers Bangalore is bowled by Ravi Bishnoi of Punjab Kings.
Rajat Patidar of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot.
Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar of Royal Challengers Bangalore run between the wickets.
Ravi Bishnoi of Punjab Kings bowls.
Punjab Kings players celebrate the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot.
Shahbaz Ahmed of Royal Challengers Bangalore bowls.
Harpreet Brar of Punjab Kings plays a shot.
Shahrukh Khan of Punjab Kings is bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal of Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Daniel Sams (centre) of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Chris Gayle of Punjab Kings.
Kyle Jamieson of Royal Challengers Bangalore bowls.
Mohammed Siraj of Royal Challengers Bangalore bowls.
Daniel Sams of Royal Challengers Bangalore bowls.
