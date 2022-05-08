From the time Devon Conway came back in to the Chennai Super Kings side, there has been a surge in the men in yellow.

Conway, who had played the opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders, was dropped after the initial failure. But after he was given another opportunity, he has not disappointed the franchise by scoring three consecutive half centuries, one each against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and the last one against Delhi Capitals.

He has looked in such good form that he is making batting look so beautiful by using his feet against the spinners and playing them with such ease. He has also not spared the fast bowlers and his wrist position is so good that good balls are put away for boundaries.

On target

Along with Ruturaj Gaikwad he put on 185 in the game against Sunrisers and batted the opposition out. In the next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore as long as he was on the crease, Chennai was on target chasing the total but once he got out for 56, they lost the game.

And in today’s game, Conway tore apart both the left arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel that the captain Rishab Pant was shouting from behind the wicket to give him a single so that he does not hit you for a six. He was particularly harsh on Yadav whom he hit for 43 runs in his three overs and made a mockery of the Chinaman bowler.

The three consecutive boundaries over extra cover were jaw dropping as they were proper cricketing shots and the fielders had no chance to stop them.

Conway is a special player who has a Test average of 64, ODI average of 75 and T20 average of 50 and is the player New Zealand would be hoping keeps his good form. And Chennai must be wondering why they kept him out of the squad for so long after the first game failure.