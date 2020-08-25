Chris Donaldson (right) looks amused as he puts the Knights through their paces during a zoom session. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) looked exuberant and upbeat as they showed off their swanky hotel rooms in Abu Dhabi via twitter, but the two-time former IPL champions cannot afford to relax too much as they have a certain Chris Donaldson waiting to whip hem into shape ahead of the 13th edition of the richest T20 league in the world. IPL will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

The Dinesh Karthik-led outfit have roped in New Zealand’s Olympic sprinter, Donaldson, as a strength and conditioning coach this season in a bid to secure that extra edge when it comes to team fitness.

Donaldson, who competed at the 1996 and 2000 Olympics in sprints, is known to drive a hard bargain as the NZ National Team will tell you, and he has already begun work with the Knight Riders through a series of ‘Bedroom Workout Sessions’ via zoom.

His task is to get the team into top shape as they bid to improve on their last five performances in the IPL where they finished fifth, fourth, third (twice) and fifth, since they last lifted the trophy in 2014.

The team have been forthright in their support for Donaldson and have posted several pictures of themselves in discussion with their fitness coach on Twitter.

They are obviously also loving their temporary home in Abu Dhabi and are continually updating photos of their rooms, the hotel lobby, meeting rooms and recreational centre.