With the U.S. presidential election, demand for the Shanghai Maiyi Arts wax replicas of Donald Trump should have been off the charts, but the spread of the coronavirus has halted new orders and stalled overseas travel, including to and from the United States.
The head of a wax figure of U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on a chair, before the figure is assembled for a media demonstration, at a wax museum of Shanghai Maiyi Arts.
A wax figure of U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on a black cloth at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts.
Wax figures of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are displayed at a wax museum of Shanghai Maiyi Arts.
A technician works on a wax figure of U.S. President Donald Trump at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts.
A technician demonstrates for the camera the assembling of a wax figure of U.S. President Donald Trump at a wax museum of Shanghai Maiyi Arts.
A technician holds a wax figure of U.S. President Donald Trump at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts.
A wax figure of U.S. President Donald Trump is seen at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts.
A technician works on a wax figure at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts.
A technician works on a wax figure of U.S. President Donald Trump at a workshop of Shanghai Maiyi Arts.
