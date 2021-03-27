Team India will have their task cut out against this fearless England team

Anis Sajan [L] with Jason Roy [R] Image Credit: Supplied

England, the 2019 World Cup Champions for ODI cricket, have won almost everything after they changed their style from orthodox cricket to playing a fearless brand of cricket.

Post the league-stage exit in the 2015 World Cup, Eoin Morgan and his fearless Team England revamped their style to become the number one contender in both forms of white ball cricket – the T20 format as well as the 50 overs cricket.

Since June, 2015 England has taken their scoring rate to 6.21 per over and has had 9 scores of 350 plus in ODI Cricket. Three of the top five individual scores have come from 2015, and Jason Roy got it twice with his 180 against Australia being his highest. England’s 444 for 3 is the highest score in an ODI, which came against Pakistan.

One important reason for this is that team England bat deep with all-rounders like Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Wokes, Sam Curran, and Tom Curran who can all use the long handle, and can turn the game in their favor with their all-round ability.

In the current ODI series, in the first game against India, England were 135/1 in 14 chasing 319, but lost their way after the loss of Jason Roy, and eventually lost that game.

Captain Morgan had said after that loss that they were not worried if they lose matches but won't change their style of cricket. In the second ODI, England was chasing 336, but beat the total in just 44 overs and vindicated what Morgan had said.

Tomorrow being the decider, team India will have their task cut out against this fearless England team who just go out and express themselves without the fear of losing. And barring India, England have not lost to anyone and have beaten every other side in a bilateral series since 2015.

It's going to be test of character for the young Indian bowlers, especially the spinners who have gone for plenty in the first two games, conceding 285 runs at above 8 runs per over.

Can Virat Kohli and team find a way to stop England’s brisk rate of scoring and win the ODI series too after winning the Test and T20 series, we shall come to know tomorrow.