From left: Superstar cricketers Andrew Flower, Dwayne Bravo and Ravi Rampaul at the Delhi Bulls Jersey launch in Dubai on 12th November, 2021. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Yorker is the best and safest option in Twenty20 cricket, West Indian whiteball specialist Dwayne Bravo said while sharing his experiences in the shortest format.

Speaking to Gulf News in an exclusive chat after the launch of the Delhi Bulls T10 jersey in Dubai on Friday, Bravo, who recently announced his international retirement, said: Whenever I speak to the other bowlers, work on the Yorker length deliveries and the value of yorker. Lately I bowl a lot of yorkers. With experience I try to keep things simple.”

Bravo feels that people have started to understand and respect the Twenty20 format now as it takes a few years for them to digest it. Now the format is highly respected in the world.

Bravo announced his international retirement in 2019 but came back to give the two-time champions the best chance to defend the Twenty20 World Cup title, but that ended in disappointment with West Indies just winning one of their five matches in the Super-12 stage.

“In hindsight we could have done things differently, but you have to accept the reality. We are disappointed with the result in this World Cup as a team, but over the years as individuals and as a team we should be given our credit. How we played in this World Cup should not dictate how we have performed over the years. We have won two World Cups, it is sad. But that’s the reality,” he said with a touch of sadness that his return could not give the team the third crown.

Champion Bravo is synonymous with the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. He is the go to man for skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the final overs, one of the main reasons why the Yellove fans love him. However, they also adore him for his dance moves after guiding the Super Kings to triumps over the years.

Speaking on Dhoni’s captaincy, the West Indian all-rounder said: “Every captain has their own way of leadership, their own style. Dhoni is special, he is very calm and has loads of experience. He allows players to make the mistakes and be themselves and won’t put you under any type of pressure. He is the one of the most-respected captain in world cricket and very privileged to call him my captain.”

With the addition of two new teams, it remains to be seen the all-rounder will be able to don the Super Kings colours, but if he can’t then it will be a big loss for the Chennai.

