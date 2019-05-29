Subscribers with e-life account can get the feed with a one-off payment

Abu Dhabi: Etisalat will be broadcasting Cricket World Cup matches live from Thursday, a customer care executive confirmed to Gulf News.

E-life account holders of Etisalat can watch the games by paying a one-off fee of Dh199, excluding value-added tax (VAT), on channel number 777.

With VAT, the total amount would come to Dh208.95.

Du, meanwhile, is yet to confirm on subscription details.

OSN, on the other hand, is already selling World Cup packages for people with OSN receivers. Existing OSN customers can buy add-on package for Dh199 ($54) for the entire six weeks and matches will be available on two channels for anyone who have the package.

New customers can buy any basic package of OSN and can add on the new package for Dh199.