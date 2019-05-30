Watch England and Wales host the six-week tournament that kicks off on May 30

FILE PHOTO: The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy. Image Credit: REUTERS

Cricket fever is here with the start of the 12th ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, hosted by England and Wales to play out over the next six weeks, starting May 30.

The UAE has pulled out all stops as many restaurants are hosting screening parties, with special World Cup deals.

OSN, the entertainment network, is screening all the matches live through its dedicated ICC world cup season pass, giving customers access to two new channels OSN Cric Xtra 1 and OSN Cric Xtra 2, available to the all-inclusive OSN Platinum pack and can be added to all other packs for Dh199.

Matches screen in the UAE at 1.30pm, with some at 4.30pm on certain days. However, if you fancy heading to see the matches, Gulf News tabloid! puts together a list of places to get into the spirit of things.

ABU DHABI

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi

Celebrate and socialise with cricket fans at Blu Sky Lounge & Grill. State-of-the-art sound systems and HD viewing screens to a new line-up of international and local dishes and a range of premium beverages, will be on offer, including selected beverages from Dh10 between opening and 7pm. Happy hour beverages start from Dh15 between 7-11pm. Call 02-8184888.

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v South Africa - Kia Oval, London, Britain - May 30, 2019 England head coach Trevor Bayliss and Jos Buttler during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs Image Credit: Action Images via Reuters

DUBAI

Aloft City Centre Deira

WXYZ Bar and Lounge will be screening all of the live ICC Cricket World Cup action. Deals include buy two-get-one-free on select beverages as well as a Dh29 beverage menu. Call 04-2103333.

Arabian Courtyard Hotel

With multiple screens to watch the game at Fisherman’s Hub, this bar will also offer ‘buy-one-get-one- free’ on house beverages as well as set deals with beverages and starters. Call 04-5260803.

Astoria Hotel

Club Everest Restro Bar is screening the matches on a giant screen, for a stadium feel. Various discounts on food and beverages during matches, as well as predict the winners to win competitions. Call 04-5269213.

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club

At QD’s watch the matches on two giant screens which sit against the backdrop of the creek waters. There will also be exclusive deals on their food and beverage menu, during matches. Call 04-2956000.

Dubai Hills Golf Estate

Enjoy the ICC Cricket World Cup at The Duck Hook offering offering four hops and three nibbles for Dh199, a Scotch cricket egg with a bottle of select craft beverages for Dh99, deals on premium beverage bottles also available. Call 800 666353.

Dubai Sports City

Kickers Sports Bar is showing all the CWC matches live and every Saturday, Dubai 92 will be broadcasting live from 3-6pm. Titled ‘The Grill at Kickers’, will have cricket guests joining the RJs each week. Specials on the F&B with prizes and giveaways to be won, including a free beverage bottle on the correct prediction. Call 04-4481001.

Fairmont Dubai

Trophy Room will be showing all the ICC Cricket World Cup matches. Three key deals going on during games include happy hours with selected house beverages and food from Dh32 ( weekdays 5-8pm); On Tuesdays buy-one-get-one-free for Dh 27 on grilled chicken or fish tacos and wings Wednesday offer priced at Dh4 per wing, from 5pm onwards. Call 04-3325555.

Freedom Pizza

Freedom Cricket World Cup, a fantasy league during the Cricket World Cup. Fans can put themselves in the running for prizes worth Dh25,000, prior to each real time game, players will need to predict answers from game related questions, accumulating as many points as possible will allow players the chance to win prizes, with the overall winner receiving a Dh3,000 voucher to spend at noon.com. freedompizza.ae

Grayton Hotel Mankhool

G&T Club Lounge will be screening all the cricket matches live with daily promotions during matches. Call 04-4010000.

Ibis Hotel World Trade Centre Dubai

Headlines Dubai’s special Cricket World Cup offers include 25 per cent off on all food and beverages. Call 04-5269011.

Irish Village

The popular pub will be streaming all the world cup cricket matches on both their large indoor and outdoor screens. Entry is free and take advantage of happy hour (3-7pm on weekdays) deals during matches, offering beverages from Dh35. Its also a pet-friendly place. Call 04-2824750.

Majestic City Retreat Hotel

Bar Baar will commence live screening of all the matches on a 250-inch digital cinematic screen and 12 SMD 110 customised screens. Their cricket menu offers 10 different non-vegetarian platters at Dh60 from the participating countries, as well as 10 different mixed beverages priced at Dh80. The Predictometer Booth will give every one a chance to win a free beverage. Free entry. Call 04-5012631.

Mercure Gold Hotel Satwa

Large screens and a pool table at The Liquid Lounge, where you can make the most of your time while catching a game with friends. Various discounts and promotions on food and beverages will be available during matches. Call 04-5260404.

Royal Ascot Hotel Mankhool

Soak in the relaxed ambience at Legends Sports Lounge. During matches make use of the ‘Match Day Mania’ specials. Call 052-6903369.

Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Sports fans of every variety can take advantage at Perry & Blackwelder’s during matches, offering beverage pitchers for Dh99, sharing platters are also priced the same. Call 800 666353.

Stables Dubai

An in-demand choice for weekend sundowners, enjoy their happy hour deals while the cricket matches are being screened on large screens. House beverages at Dh35 from 4-8pm every day. Call 04-5260979.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel

Calling all cricket fans at Bridgewater Tavern for live screenings of the matches. Signature beverages and a special Cricket World Cup menu will be available during matches. The venue will be open early (opens at 4pm on regular days) for key games. Call 04-4143000.

The Rose & Crown

The British pub at The Atrium boasts eight big screens including a projector, showing all games, daily, all day. Happy hours from 5-8pm with house beverages for Dh29. Special discounts on food and beverages during games. Also, two British roasts and a bucket of beverages for Dh250. Furthermore, if you lose interest in the match, play a game of jenga, pool or darts with your friends. Call 04-4370022.

Taj Dubai

At The Eloquent Elephant watch the play-offs on big screens with deals to suit. Enjoy a beverage and curry or fish & chips for Dh119, half a metre sausage with two beverages at Dh99. Also, unlimited beverages for the choice of first or second innings of the match at Dh179 or bucket of beverages for Dh150, available during matches. Call 04-4383100.

The Pointe

Chicago Meatpackers will be screening the matches live, offering select beverages at Dh35 during matches. Call 04-5807983.

The Grand Millennium Hotel