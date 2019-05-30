A look at strengths and weaknesses of each player on the roster

England, ICC ranking: 1

Eoin Morgan, 32, The left-handed batsman has marshalled his troops well in the shorter formats and one of the prime reasons for the World Cup hosts to be World No. 1 in ICC rankings. It’s not just his captaincy that helped England, the former Ireland player is a capable middle order batsman, with an average of 39.64.

Moeen Ali, 31, A very capable all-rounder and though his exploits as a left-handed batsman has not measured up with his talent, he can certainly wreak havoc with his off-spinners. Certainly he will be worth the watch in the middle overs. Jofra Archer, 24, The Jamaican-born all-rounder is a late addition to the squad, after he was speedtracked into the side in the Pakistan series after impressing everyone with his incisive spells for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Jonny Bairstow, 29, The right-hander is in impressive touch, and can easily handle the role of the opener after the exit of Alex Hales. A lot will depend on his consistency and can also backup as the second wicketkeeper.

Jos Buttler, 28, The top-order batsman is in the form of his life and the way the right-hander bats, one gets the impression of watching a painter in full flow. He also has another important to role to play as a wicketkeeper.

Tom Curran, 24, The son of Kevin Curran, who also played in the World Cup for Zimbabwe, the all-rounder proved it’s here he belongs to. Both the averages, batting and bowling his right-arm medium pace, look impressive in the 17-match career so far.

Liam Dawson, 29, The left-arm spinner brings the much-needed variety to work in tandem with Moeen Ali. The rookie will have to show guts of steel to excel on the big stage, as he has only played three ODIs so far, only getting limited opportunities.

Liam Plunkett, 34, The senior-most player in the England team has plenty of experience into play. The tall right-arm pacer, who has been in and out of the squad, gets the chance to prove his worth, especially after reaping rich rewards for Yorkshire. He is also a powerful striker of the cricket ball down the order.

Adil Rashid, 31, The leg-spinner has been an integral part of the team and has been spinning the wheels of fortune in England’s favour for a decade now. He will have a huge role to play on the dry surfaces.

Joe Root, 28, The former World No. 1 Test batsman is one of the best batsmen in the world today, along with the likes of Virat Kohli and Steven Smith. The top-order batsman, who began is career as an opener, is the backbone of the batting.

Jason Roy, 28, The opener believes in playing aggressive cricket and give England a solid and quick-fire start. The right-hander, who changed his approach to batting after a miserable 2015 World Cup, has a total of eight hundreds and 15 half-centuries at a healthy average of 40.80.

Ben Stokes, 27, The hard-hitting left-hander has given many torrid times to rival bowlers in international cricket. However, he was given a taste of his own medicine when Carlos Brathwaite hit four sixes to give improbable win to West Indies in the World Twenty20 final. The star all-rounder will eager to make amends in the 50-over version.

James Vince, 28, The top-order right hander was not in England’s line-up but was drafted in as a late replacement for Alex Hales. The right-hander has produced impressive knocks in the build-up games against Pakistan and Afghanistan. However, he is unlikely to figure in the team unless there needs a replacement.

Chris Woakes, 30, The right-arm medium pacer will be spearheading the Three Lions bowling. He is a handy trumpcard for Morgan to pullout and unleash it against the rivals. The six-foot two-inch all-rounder, who is also a handy batsman, has nine four-wicket and three five-wicket hauls in ODIs along with an highest of 95 not out.

Mark Wood, 29, The right-arm pacer needs to be on top of his mark to deliver a lively spell, since he might not get enough assistance from the flat surfaces. The pacer, who did not do too well in the games preceding the World Cup, might not get an early look in during the hosts’ campaign.

India, ICC ranking: 2

Virat Kohli, 32, The Indian captain, their pivotal No. 3 batsman, is easily the most influential player in the World Cup. He is expected to continue his phenomenal run in the World Cup.

Rohit Sharma, 32, When the Indian vice-captain gets going, there are very batsman who can be as attractive in white ball cricket. Sharma is the only batsman to have scored two double centuries in this format.

Shikhar Dhawan, 33, Nicknamed ‘Gabbar’ for his handlebar moustache, Dhawan’s ability to give the team a breezy start in the Powerplay overs can be an asset to the team. The southpaw was back to his carefree self in the last IPL, and that can only be good news for the team management.

KL Rahul, 27, A delight to watch when in full flow, the Karnataka batsman is India’s best bet for the contentious No. 4 spot. The onus will be on Rahul to prove that he can deliver in overseas conditions as well.

Vijay Shankar, 28, The tall all-rounder came into contention for a World Cup berth much later, and is still not a proven customer in the international arena. He is a good backup to Hardik Pandya in English conditions.

M.S. Dhoni, 37, A legend in contemporary cricket, Dhoni is set to play in what would certainly be his last World Cup. His lightning quick reflex behind the stumps, ability to finish matches and role of a shadow captain to Kohli will be invaluable for the team.

Kedar Jadhav, 34, A late bloomer, Jadhav can be one of the unsung heroes of Indian team in the 50-overs format with his ability to give the innings a late push in No. 6-7 slot. He is also a handy partnership-breaker with his off spin.

Dinesh Karthik, 34, He may be a somewhat debatable inclusion, but the experienced Karthik brings more to the table than being just a backup keeper to Dhoni. He can fill in any spot for a specialist batsman and has the temperament to finish tight matches.

Yuzvendra Chahal, 28, The leg-spinner, who has an impressive haul of 72 wickets from only 41 ODIs, provides the X-factor in India’s bowling attack along with Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep Yadav, 24, A lot is expected from this left-arm Chinaman bowler, particularly against opponents like Australia and South Africa, who are not as equipped to handle quality spin bowling. Yadav can be a potential match-winner on his day.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 29, The unofficial leader of the pace bowling unit, ‘Bhuvi’ brings a lot of value to the team with his yorkers, change of pace in bowling and handy batting in the lower order.

Jasprit Bumrah, 25, Currently No. 1 bowler in the ODI rankings, Bumrah is considered arguably the best exponent of fast bowling in white ball cricket. His freakish action, a consistent speed between 140-145 kmph and inswinging yorkers make him virtually unplayable.

Hardik Pandya, 25, The presence of Pandya answers to the team’s prayers for a seam bowling all-rounder. He can give the ball a real whack and can be an asset in the team’s campaign.

Ravindra Jadeja, 30, A left-arm spinner and an aggressive batsman in the lower order, Jadeja has the temperament of finishing off matches. However, his berth in the playing XI may not always been guaranteed.

Mohammad Shami, 29, The right arm fast bowler showed a great deal of courage in the face of personal crisis to fight his way back in the World Cup. He was one of the highest wicket takers in 2015 World Cup with 17 scalps.

South Africa, ICC ranking: 3

Faf du Plessis, 34, Right-hand batsman and leg-break bowler. One of the most consistent batsmen in the team and can bat at any position. He has proved to be an intelligent captain ever since he took over the captaincy in 2013 as the skipper of their T20 team.

Hashim Amla, 36, Right-handed top-order batsman and right-arm off-break bowler. He has shown his ability in limited over and Test cricket piling up 9,282 runs in Test matches and 7,920 in One Day Internationals.

Quinton de Kock, 26, Left-handed batsman and wicketkeeper. He goes for his shots even though he opens the innings and has excelled in all three formats of the game. In the recent Indian Premier League he was in top form.

J P Duminy, 35, Left- handed middle order batsman and right arm off spinner. He has a wide range of shots and some of his shots are a treat to watch. He has scored over 5,000 runs and bagged 68 wickets in One Day Internationals.

Imran Tahir, 40, Right-hand leg-spinner bowler and right-handed batsman. He is hailed as one of the finest bowlers, who is ideal to restrict the run flow especially in limited over cricket. In the recent IPL he was the highest wicket taker.

Dale Steyn, 35, One of the most feared right-arm pacers in the world. He bats right hand. His ability to swing the ball both ways and his accuracy have made batsmen struggle against him. Of late injuries have pulled him back and may retire after the World Cup.

Aiden Markaram, 24, Right-handed opening batsman and right-arm off-break bowler. He had captained South Africa Under-19 team to World Cup triumph in 2014 and emerged as their leading run getter. He can shape his batting style according to the need of the team and can play aggressive shots.

David Miller, 29, Left-handed batsman and right-arm off-spinner. He is known as ‘Killer Miller’ due to his ability to demolish any attack. He is one of finest finishers in the game today and is in demand by T20 League franchise owners around the world.

Chris Morris, 31, Right-arm medium pacer and an effective right-handed batsman. Being a bowling all-rounder, he is another sought after player for Twenty20 Leagues around the world. He is also a fine fielder, especially at slips.

Lungi Ngidi, 23, Right-arm fast bowler and right hand bat. This tall young pacer is known for his ability to bowl unplayable bouncers. He often clocks over 140 kmph. He has won many matches for South Africa in limited over and Test cricket through his accurate pace.

Andile Phehlukwayo, 23, Right-arm pacer and left-handed batsman. His ability to contain the batsmen during the death overs, made him popular. He came to fore through some deadly spells for South Africa against A teams from Pakistan and Australia A teams.

Kagiso Rabada, 23, Right-arm pacer and a left-handed batsman. He can generate good pace that he has often recorded between 140 to 150 kmph. He was in good form during the recent IPL. He had to often fight injuries. In the 2014 Under-19 World Cup he announced his arrival by producing deadly spells to help South Africa win the title.

Dwaine Pretorius, 30, Right-arm medium pace and right handed batsman. His performance have been often been hit by knee injuries. He used to bowl consistently at 140 before his injuries but won his place back through his accuracy.

Tabraiz Shamsi, 29, A slow left-arm chinaman bowler and right-hand batsman. He was a top performer in South Africa’s domestic cricket before being noticed by the world and is now in huge demand to play in franchise cricket.

Rassie van der Dussen, 30, A consistent right-handed opening batsman and leg break bowler. In the Caribbean League he topped the batting through his attacking batting style and was in top form during the Cricket South Africa T20 League.

New Zealand, ICC Rankings: 4

Kane Williamson, 28, Has been the pillar of the New Zealand batting since his debut in 2010. His captaincy will be the key if the team has to go one step further than 2015. The English condition has also been to his liking as he now has a sensational nine 50 plus scores in his last 11 matches.

Tom Blundell, 28, The wicketkeeper-batsman, has been roped in at the last minute as a backup with Tom Latham nursing a finger injury. The 29-year-old has represented New Zealand in two Tests and three T20Is but is yet to make his ODI debut.

Colin De Grandhomme, 32, Has a reputation of a heavy hitter in New Zealand’s domestic T20 competition. As far as his bowling is concerned, the medium-pacer doesn’t come across as a real threat but can chip in with wickets.

Lockie Ferguson, 27, Is a right-arm quick with a good bouncer. He doesn’t bowl as many dot balls, but neither does he get struck for many boundaries. He brings in a sense of reliability for his captain.

Ish Sodhi, 26, Has very little stats to back that he is a top quality leg-spinner, but he can be very effective on his day. Sodhi can generate good turn as he is not afraid of giving the balls some air. He will be New-Zealand’s best bet in the spin department at the World Cup.

Trent Boult, 29, Has been New Zealand’s frontline pacer for a while now. He is the leading wicket-taking seamer in the world since the 2015 World Cup, accumulating 107 wickets in 54 matches.

Martin Guptill, 32, Has repeatedly shown that he has it in him to dominate all formats. He has consistently been among the runs in ODIs notably making a double-century in the quarter-final of the 2015 World Cup.

Matt Henry, 27, Has been trumpeted in the same breath as Shane Bond and is known for his bustling pace. The comparisons do not end there as he like Bond too is prone to injuries. Henry’s bowling, in tandem with Trent Boult, will be a lethal combination.

Tim Southee, 30, Is an experienced quality all-rounder in the New Zealand squad. He is known for his ability to generate late outswing at a brisk pace, and later with off cutting slower balls almost like a faster off-spinner on a damp wicket and death bowling. He can also come in very handy with the bat in the lower order.

Ross Taylor, 35, Is one of the most experienced player in the New Zealand team. The 2019 World Cup could well be his last and he will be keen to prove a point. He can be very destructive on his day and the Kiwis will be depending heavily on his contribution at this World Cup.

Tom Latham, 27, Blackcaps wicketkeeper is currently battling against time to get back on the field in preparations ahead of the Cricket World Cup. He may have not been able to fill in the huge void left by the aggressive Brendon McCullum but adds a lot of depth to their middle order.

Henry Nicholls, 27, Is an extremely talented left-handed batsman and will be the man to watch out for this World Cup. It will be very interesting to see how well he can cope up bating upfront with Martin Guptill, especially, at a time when it has been a struggle for Colin Munro.

Jimmy Neesham, 28, The impressive all-rounder, was sidelined for the 2015 World Cup despite a solid season and that drew in a lot of criticism from experts. However, he is now an integral part of the team and he will be keen to make a mark at the biggest stage. He can prove very handy in giving the push towards those big totals at the end.

Mitchell Santner, 27, Is the second spinner in the New Zealand squad. He isn’t as effective as Ish Sodhi but is an impressive (change team, repeated) all-rounder with a good technique and temperament. He and Sodhi make New Zealand’s spinner attack look pretty decent.

Coin Munro, 32, Made his entry into the ODIs following his eye-catching performance in the T20s. In the recent times, however, it has been testing for Munro in ODIs but the selectors have still kept faith in him. If he can regain form, he has the ability to take the game away from the opposition in a jiffy.

Australia, ICC Rankings: 5

Aaron Finch, 32, Took over as the captaincy in 2018 at a time when Australian cricket was under cloud following the sandpaper gate incident. He has so far led the team brilliantly and his past experience of leading the team has helped immensely. He is widely known for his ability to play big shots and turn the game around and can be a handy part-time left-arm orthodox spinner.

Jason Behrendorff, 29, The six and a half feet tall left-arm bowler, has great ability to swing the ball and has emerged as a new ball specialist. Though he made the T20 international debut in India in October 2017 and took an impressive 4 for 21, the ODI debut only came this January. On the tour against India and the in UAE against Pakistan he proved very effective and Aussies will be expecting a similar show from him at the World Cup.

Nathan Coulter-Nile, 31, Is one of the most energetic bowlers one would come across in modern day cricket. He is also an explosive lower-order batsman. Over the years, however, Coulter-Nile has struggled with a series of injuries and that has kept him in and out of the Australian squad. He has comeback after recovering from back injury to make the 2019 World Cup squad.

Pat Cummins, 26, Will have a major role to play for Australia in this World Cup as he is arguably nation’s top bowler. He became the No. 1 ranked Test bowler in the world and claimed Australia’s coveted Allan Border Medal as the 2018-19 cricketer of the year. Cummins too has struggled with injuries and was out for six years since making a memorable Test debut as an 18-year-old in 2011 against South Africa.

Usman Khawaja, 32, Born in Pakistan, moved with his family to Australia when he was a young boy. He made his debut in the 2011 Sydney Ashes Test and clawed his way into the ODI set-up. He established himself as Australia’s most senior batsman when Steven Smith and David Warner were banned following the ball-tampering scandal. Centuries against Pakistan in the first two ODIs in UAE in 2019 was enough to ensure his selection in the 2019 World Cup squad.

Nathon Lyon, 31, Nicknamed the Goat, is Australia’s most successful Test off-spinner post Shane Warne era and is currently one of the most experienced players in the squad. He has plenty of variations and it will be interesting to see how he exploits English conditions.

Shaun Marsh, 35, Has got lot of opportunities since making his ODI debut in 2008. Since then he has been in and out of the team. He can be a shadow of himself at times but will suddenly come with a brilliant knock. And that’s what has kept him in the reckoning and in the World Cup squad.

Glenn Maxwell, 30, Is one of the most destructive batsman is world cricket. He has all the shots in the book and it is hard to set fields to prevent him from scoring. He re-established himself in the squad ahead of the World Cup following some stunning innings on the tours of India and against Pakistan in UAE.

Kane Richardson, 28, Though bowls with pace and aggression, he has not been able to take strong claim for a place in the playing eleven. He will be looking to make the most when the opportunity is tossed up to him this World Cup.

Steven Smith, 30, Having been suspended for 12 months for his involvement in the ball tampering scandal at Newlands in March 2018, will be keen to redeem himself this World Cup. The Australia squad has been bolstered by Smith’s comeback and it will be interesting see how is holds himself both on and off the field.

Mitchel Starc, 29, Has been a key member of the Australian attack for most of the past decade. He is fierce and at times unplayable and his in swingers can make any top batsmen a leg before candidate. English conditions are tailor-made for him and will be the bowler to watch out for this World Cup.

Marcus Stoinis, 29, Made his debut in 2015 against England but he shot into limelight in 2017 against New Zealand. He scored 146 not out from No. 7 to help Australia almost pull off an unlikely victory against New Zealand and also claimed three wicket earlier. He was Australia’s ODI cricketer of the year in 2018-19 and he adds lot of stability to the Australian middle order.

David Warner, 32, Is very much in the zone ahead of the World Cup and is his more than eager to put the Newlands ball-tampering scandal behind him. He can be at his destructive best and gave enough evidence of his form in the Indian Premier League where he amassed 692 runs in 12 matches.

Adam Zampa, 27, The leg-spinner made it to the Australia’s ODI and T20 squads in 2016 has proved himself. He is not easy for score off and though he is not a huge turner of the ball can leave the batsmen wanting with his subtle changes of pace and variations including a wrong’un.

Pakistan, ODI ranking: 6

Sarfraz Ahmad, 31, Is a fine wicketkeeper and right-hand batsman. He has proved to be a consistent middle-order batsman and a brilliant captain by lifting the Champions Trophy in 2017.

Babar Azam, 24, Right-hand top order batsman. He is often compared to India’s Virat Kohli for his consistency and is among the top ranked players in the world.

Fakhar Zaman, 29, Left-handed opening batsman. He has already played many match winning knocks in all formats of the game. His ton against India helped Pakistan lift the Champions Trophy 2017.

Imam Ul Haq, 23, A fine top order left-handed batsman. He is the nephew of the legendary Pakistan batsman Inzamam Ul Haq. He became the first player in ODI history to score four hundreds in his first nine matches.

Asif Ali, 27, A strong right-handed middle-order batsman. He is the team’s answer for a power-hitter and is known for his ability to smash sixes with ease.

Haris Sohail, 30, A middle-order left-handed batsman and a slow left-arm spinner. Consistency is his forte and averages over 40 in Test matches as well as in One-dayers.

Hasan Ali, 24, A fine right-arm medium pacer. He was instrumental in Pakistan winning the Champions Trophy in 2017 by becoming the leading wicket taker of the tournament.

Imad Wasim, 30, An effective all-rounder who is an excellent left-handed batsman and a slow left-arm orthodox spinner. He averages over 40 in One Day Internationals and is 11 wickets short of 50 wicket mark.

Mohammad Amir, 27, One of the finest left-arm pacers in the world today though off late his form had dropped. His ability to reverse swing makes him deadly and his spell of 6-2-16-3 in the final of the Champions Trophy in 2017 won the trophy for Pakistan.

Mohammad Hafeez, 38, An excellent all-rounder, who is a right handed batsman who can bat anywhere in the batting order. He is an accurate right-arm off-spinner, who is well known to break partnerships.

Wahab Riaz, 33, A left-arm pacer who can generate excellent pace and can run through batting line-ups if in rhythm. He is also a hard-hitting right-handed batsman.

Shoaib Malek, 37, A match-winning all-rounder. He is a middle-order batsman who can lift the team out of trouble. He bowls effective off-spin. He has scored over 7,000 runs in ODIs and has taken over 150 ODI wickets.

Shaheen Afridi, 19, One of the most promising left-arm pacer and left-hand bat. He has impressed everyone through his consistent performance since his debut. Mohammad Hasnain, 19, A right arm pacer who may shape into a deadly pacer. He bats right-handed. He shot into prominence through the Pakistan Super League representing Quetta Gladiators. During the 2019 PSL he bowled the fast delivery of the PSL clocking 151kph.

Shadab Khan, 20, An accurate leg spinner with lots of variety. He is an effective right hand batsman too. In his first two Twenty20 Internationals he wrecked opponents and bagged man of the match in both matches.

Bangladesh, ICC ranking: 7

Mashrafe Mortaza, 35, The old warhorse will be leading Bangladesh again in the World Cup. He pacer has been the backbone of the Bangladesh bowling unit despite bowling at reduced pace due to numerous injuries. He is also a parliamentarian for Awami League, winning over 266,000 votes in last year elections.

Tamim Iqbal, 30, The dashing opener is known to give Bangladesh a quick start, capitalising on the field restrictions. The left-hander, who has 11 centuries and 46 fifties to his credit, will be the main target of the rival bowlers.

Liton Das, 24, The versatile top order batsman, who can also keep wickets, has been in good touch after scoring two half-centuries, one against Ireland and the other in the final warm-up against India. He can be an ideal foil for Iqbal in the opening slot or come in at No. 3.

Soumya Sarkar, 26, The fast bowling all-rounder has been opening of late with Iqbal and seemed to have taken a liking to the spot. In the preceding tri-series in Ireland, the left-hander has scored 50s against West Indies.

Mushfiqur Rahim, 31, The wicketkeeper-batsman is pivotal to Bangladesh innings. A veteran of over 200 ODIs the diminutive batsman’s gigantic feat for his country speaks volumes of his potential. His inputs as keeper will also be crucial to the bowlers.

Mahmudullah, 33, The another class act and forms another pillar of Bangladesh middle order. The right-hander, who is the first centurion for Bangladesh, will have to control the middle innings, which he can do it with aplomb.

Shakib Al Hassan, 32, The vice-captain is one of the best all-rounders in the world today, especially in the shorter format. More than his batting, his 10 overs of left-arm spin will be the crucial, as he can arrest the runs and pull back the rivals.

Mohammad Mithun, 28, The prodigy is well suited for longer versions. So his technique will come in handy under testing conditions in the current World Cup in England. He can also be a standby wicketkeeper.

Sabbir Rahaman, 27, Another all-rounder who could control the middle overs and brings the much-needed variety in the bowling department with his leg-spinners. Sabbir is still rusty entering the mega event, but has the capabilities to change it.

Mosaddek Hossain, 23, One of the future stars for Bangladesh showed his capabilities with an unbeaten half-century against West Indies. He is also a capable off-spinner, bowling the crucial middle overs, economically.

Mohammad Saifuddin, 22, Is a relative newcomer to the experienced team. The left-handed batsman has one 50 in his 13 matches, while has a total of 11 wickets, best 3 for 45, with his pace bowling.

Mehidy Hasan, 21, Nicknamed Miraz the all-rounder is another of the next generation players prepared for the future of Bangladesh cricket. The right-hand batsmen and off-spinner has been an utility man with limited contributions with both bat and the ball.

Rubel Hossain, 29, The temperamental fast bowler with a sling action could trouble the batsmen on his day and will be one of the key weapons in Bangladesh armoury. He has penchant for bowling bouncers, with the sole aim of knocking out the batsmen.

Mustafizur Rahman, 23, Dubbed as Fizz is the precious jewel in Bangladesh line-up. The left-arm pacer is invaluable to their cause and to preserve him, the board did not give him the NOC to take part in this year’s Indian Premier League. He has an array of variations to even trouble the best, especially in helpful conditions.

Abu Jayed, 25, The right-arm fast bowler impressed immediately by claiming five wickets in only his second one-dayer against Ireland this month. The rookie relies more on swing than pace and could come in handy under helpful conditions.

West Indies, ICC ranking: 8

Jason Holder, 27, The young captain is getting to terms with his captaincy and has shouldered the responsibilities with perfection. The all-rounder is a utility man for the Caribbeans, and can wield his willow well, despite coming late in the order.

Chris Gayle, 39, The vice — captain of the team and dubbed as the Universal Boss is a sleeping volcano that can erupt any time. He maximises the power play to give Windies a rousing start.

Fabian Allen, 24, The left-arm spinner is relatively a newcomer to the West Indies side, making his debut against India in the ODI series in October last year.

Shai Hope, 25, The wicketkeeper-batsman is the new Hope of the West Indies Gen-X. The right-hander has been prolific, especially in one-dayers, scoring six hundreds and 10 half-centuries in 50 innings at an average of 51.06.

Darren Bravo, 30, The talented veteran left-hander, who has modelled his game after his cousin Brian Lara, has not lived up to his potential. The half-brother of Dwayne Bravo gets a chance to make his mark after scoring three 100s and 18 50s in 103 ODI innings.

Nicholas Pooran, 23, Is another West Indian star who is sought-after in many franchise leagues across the world in t20 formats. The left-hander has played only one ODI, against England in February this year, and was dismissed for nought. Evin Lewis, 27, The left-handed opener, who made his ODI debut in Abu Dhabi in 2016, has so far played in 35 matches, and has an average of 32.58. The Trinidadian has not done too well in the limited chances he got for Mumbai Indians.

Shimron Hetmyer, 22, The left-hander has been a regular in the middle order for West Indies, playing 25 matches in 15 months since his debut. The Guyanese, who played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL, has so for four centuries to his credit.

Andre Russell, 29, Dubbed as Muscle Russel or Dre Russ, will be the key to the West Indies fortunes. The all-rounder carries a heavy weight of expectations, especially after his impressive show for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2019.

Carlos Brathwaite, 30, Who soared to the top after giving West Indies the improbable win against England in World T20 final, has not been as efficient in the ODIs. The all-rounder, however, should get lot of confidence from the 60 in the warm-up against Australia.

Ashley Nurse, 30, The off-spinner provides the much-needed variation to the West Indian attack, which boasts of many pacers. The 50-match spinner is one wicket shy of 50 wickets, with an economy rate of 5.31.

Kemar Roach, 30, The right-arm pacer will lead the West Indian attack. The seaming conditions with his raw pace will make him a lethal weapon. Like Andre Russell, Roach will also celebrate his birthday during the World Cup.

Oshane Thomas, 22, The young fast bowler caught the attention of the world during his debut series against India late last year. The Jamaican, who has the ability to keep the batsman on their toes, has a five-wicket haul in nine-ODI career.

Shannon Gabriel, 31, The right-arm pacer has done well for himself despite making his debut at an age of 28, even though he made his Test debut six years earlier. The Trinidadian has so far picked 31 wickets at an economy rate of 5.62.

Sheldon Cottrell, 29, The lone left-arm pacer in the squad has only played 14 ODIs, despite making his debut in 2015. But despite the limited opportunity the muscular pacer boasts a five-wicket haul in a total of 17 wickets.

Sri Lanka, ICC Ranking: 9

Dimuth Karunaratne, 31, The newly appointed Sri Lankan skipper, was a part of the 2015 World Cup squad but since then had been sidelined from the ODI format. He was handed over the captain’s job after he led from the front to see Sri Lanka to a historic Test series triumph against South Africa. He has a Herculean task on hand to inspire the team that has seen a number of changes for the 2019 World Cup.

Lahiru Thirimanne, 29, Who last played for Sri Lanka in 2017, is a solid player known for his cover drives and can make any team pay once set. He has struck memorable partnerships to lift Sri Lanka out of trouble and can prove vital in adding solidity to the batting middle order.

Kusal Perera, 28, Left-handed batsman and wicketkeeper’s career had hit the dead end in December 2015 after being suspended for failing a dope test. He has regained his touch and aggression at the club level so much that selectors could no longer ignore him.

Kusal Mendis, 24, Who is making his comeback, had come through the tough age-group system and can be quite handy. Consistency, is what he has lacked and it will be interesting to see if he can rise to the occasion and prove that he truly belongs to the big league.

Angelo Mathews, 32, The former Lanka skipper is one of the most experienced player in the squad and still a pivotal part of the side. His all-round skills are almost indispensable and he will have to play a key role if Sri Lanka have to make their presence felt at the World Cup.

Dhanajaya de Silva, 27, The all-rounder caught the eye of the selectors in 2015 after an impressive 2015 season. On debut against Australia, he was the highest run-getter against an attack that comprised Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon. However, the lanky right-handed batsman needs to do justice to his capabilities at a time when the team is going through their leanest patch following series of setbacks.

Jeffrey Vandersay, 29, The right-arm leg break bowler had a quiet ODI debut against New Zealand in 2015. His confidence was shattered by exceptional hitting from Martin Guptill. He has also had disciplinary issues and was handed a one-year suspension sentence and fined 20% of his annual contract in June last year. He will have plenty to prove in English conditions.

Thisara Perera, 30, The right-arm seam bowler, is also an effective left-handed batsman. He is also capable of packing those aggressive finish to an innings. However, his bowling is what lacks consistency which is a major worry.

Lasith Malinga, 35, The great limited-overs bowlers, is the one who gives Sri Lanka some hope heading into the World Cup. His toe-crushing yorkers with that slinging action can leave the world’s best batsman wanting. He comes into the tournament at the back of leading Mumbai Indians to their fourth title in the Indian Premier League with a last over heroics.

Isuru Udana, 31, The left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder, has lots of variations and can move the ball off the seam. He was instrumental in taking Sri Lanka into the finals of 2009 World T20 in England. But he missed the 2010 World T20 and had fallen out of favour with the selectors until early 2017.

Suranga Lakmal, 32, Shot into limelight by becoming the third bowler to take a wicket with the first ball in a Test match when he dismissed Chris Gayle of the West Indies. Thus, joining the elite group of Kapil Dev and Imran Khan. Lakmal’s career graph however hasn’t risen the way it should have and he will have plenty to prove this World Cup.

Nuwan Pradeep, 32, Was picked up from a talent scouts in a softball event has come up through Sri Lanka Cricket’s academy. He has a slinging action like Malinga and has been very effective at times. If Pradeep can be accurate in his spells, it will be a huge plus for Sri Lanka at this World Cup.

Jeevan Mendis, 36, who bats left-handed and leg break has seen many ups and downs in his career; his inconsistency has kept him in and out of the team. He has figured in two matches of the last World Cup but a hamstring injury ruled him out for the remainder of the tournament. He will be keen to make the most this time round.

Milinda Siriwardana, 33, Left-arm spinner, who was nicknamed Siriwardena (the Man with a golden arm) by international commentators Russell Arnold and Ian Bishop, has a lot of potential. He, too, is making a comeback after being left in the cold since 2017.

Afghanistan, ODI ranking: 10

Gulbadin Naib, 28, newly appointed captain of the team for the World Cup. Naib is a fine right-hand batsman who can adjust his batting style to the need of the team. A reliable middle order batsman, he can hit sixes with ease and bowl right arm medium pace. He is seven wickets short of the 50-wicket mark in One Day Internationals.

Mohammad Shahzad, 32, Right-handed opening batsman wicketkeeper. Having no looks of cricketer with a bulging waistline, he is a mystery for everyone. This wicketkeeper-batsman is one of the hardest hitting openers in the game. His agile wicketkeeping skills surprise everyone. His fearless approach and his helicopter shots are a treat to watch.

Noor Ali Zadran, 30, A top order right-hand batsman with experience. He has scored profusely in domestic cricket though he hasn’t been so successful in international cricket averaging just around 25 in ODI and Twenty20. He is the uncle of Afghanistan’s rising spinner Mujeeb ur Rehman.

Hazratullah Zazai, 21, He is a left-handed opening batsman and hailed as Afghanistan’s most promising cricketer. Though he just turned 21, his ability to hit sixes with ease has stunned everyone. In the Afghanistan Premier League 2018 at Sharjah he became the sixth batsman in competitive cricket and third in T20 to hit six sixes in an over.

Rahmat Shah, 25, A confident right-handed batsman who also bowls effective leg spin. Rahmat played a big role in Afghanistan’s series win over Ireland at Greater Noida through a knock of 108 against Ireland. He also hit 113 runs against Scotland in Edinburg in May this year. He has four ODI centuries to his credit.

Asghar Afghan, 31, A confident middle-order batsman who rose to become the Afghanistan captain. He is hailed as one of the finest captains that Afghanistan has produced but was removed from captaincy for the 2019 World Cup. He is one of the most experienced players in the side having played in 100 ODIs.

Hashmatullah Shahidi, 24, A fine young left-handed batsman who came up the ranks scoring heavily. His high scores for Afghanistan Under-17 team got him a place in the Afghanistan Under-19 World Cup team in 2010.

Najibullah Zadran, 26, A left-handed batsman who bowls right-arm off-spin. In March this year he hit an unbeaten 104 against Ireland in Dehradun. It was his maiden ton but has hit eight ODI half centuries.

Samiullah Shinwari, 31, A right-handed batsman and a leg-break bowler. In March 2014, he cracked a brilliant 81 against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup which was responsible for Afghanistan’s first ODI win against a Test playing nation. He has hit 11 half centuries and taken 45 wickets in ODIs.

Mohammad Nabi, 34, A fine right-handed batsman and right arm off-spinner who has won acclaim as one of the finest all-rounders in the game. He is in huge demand from T20 League franchises around the world. He played a big role in helping Afghanistan qualify for the World Twenty20 in 2010, 2012 and 2014 and, even for the 2015 World Cup.

Rashid Khan, 20, One of the finest right-arm leg-spinners in the game today. A month before his 17th birthday he began to impress everyone and earned the highest bid ever for as Associate player in the IPL auction when he was purchased by Sunrisers Hyderabad for $597,000. Today he is the most wanted spinner for all T20 League franchises.

Dawlat Zadran, 31, One of the finest right-arm medium pacers in the squad. He has an action resembling Pakistan’s legendary Waqar Younis. He had even clocked 145.3kph. He is also a fine hard-hitter and once smashed four sixes in the last seven balls to sink Zimbabwe in 2014.

Aftab Alam, 26, A fine seam bowler who came up the ranks to make a mark. He impressed everyone from the age of 15 and got into the Afghanistan Under-19 squad for 2010 World Cup to emerge as the leading wicket taker and has never looked back.

Hamid Hassan, 31, This right arm pacer has a smooth action and has mastered different types of deliveries. He has the ability to swing the ball both ways. He is coming back from a few injuries.