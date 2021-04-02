Carl Frampton lands a punch on Leo Santa Cruz during their WBA super world featherweight championship match. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: You are always a little emotional when you are about to step in the ring, but there is a bit more on the line this weekend in Dubai.

Carl Frampton (28-2, 16 KOs) is a British hero and he is warming up to take his place alongside the likes of Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather as one of the greatest multi-weight champions.

He has his chance on Saturday night in the UAE as he takes on Jamel Herring (22-2, 10 KOs) for his world title bid at a third weight. Dubai will see its biggest title fight when Frampton takes on Herring for the WBO super-flyweight belt.

The Briton knows a lot more is at stake than a bit of gold.

In an exclusive chat with Gulf News before the big decider, Frampton said: “I am pretty confident I will win this fight. I see this as an opportunity to stamp my legacy.”

In another twist, Frampton said he will quit the game altogether if he loses to Herring. This is from a man who is an MBE and a national boxing hero.

But - to reassure his fans - he insists he is not going anywhere soon.

“I will never give up. but if I lose I will retire,” he told Gulf News. “There has been a lot of chat about me quitting but I am 34 years old and I am not thinking of losing. It is not an issue, we just win.”

“I know I will be a three-weight champion, But I will be the first champion in Dubai. And I love it. I sparred, I won, I am faster. I have never won all my spars ... I have never been quicker. I will destroy him. Jamal is a little older than me but I know I am here in Dubai to make a statement.” The pair battle it out for Herring’s WBO super featherweight strap at Ceasers Bluewaters in Dubai on Saturday and the Northern Irishman Frampton will be up against a formidable oppnent. Jamal said: “ I am not young either but I have a legacy. I want them to remember me.”