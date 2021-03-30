1 of 12
Mauricio Pochettino, the Paris St-Germain manager, is working on a deal to lure Sergio Aguero to the French giants. The Argentine striker has announced he will leave Manchester City in the summer.
However, Barcelona are also trying to tempt him into a move to Spain, where he could still possibly team up with Argentina teammate Lionel Messi.
Aguero has also piqued interest from Real Madrid and Juventus.
Midfielder Fernandinho could also be departing the Etihad in the summer, with his contract up at the end of the season.
That could spark coach Pep Guardiola into a major overhaul at City.
However, City have cooled their interest in Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, after being linked with the German over the past few transfer windows.
That opens the door for Chelsea and PSG to fight it out for Alaba’s signature in the summer. The Austrian has inevitably been linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Liverpool’s Mo Salah admits he could leave the Reds after the current campaign, and is considering a move to Spain.
Premier League big boys Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham are in a battle for the signature of RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.
Everton are considering offloading defender Yerry Mina in order to get the money needed to sign Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.
David Beckham’s Inter Miami are determined to sign up former Liverpool and England forward Daniel Sturridge, but they face a fight from fellow MLS club DC United.
Barcelona look set to land Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who will leave the Anfield club as a free agent in the summer.
