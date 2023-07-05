Abu Dhabi: The AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023 is all set to kick off from July 7, at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, promising an action-packed weekend for athletes and fans. Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP), the event will bring together hundreds of athletes from various clubs and academies across different divisions, including kids, infants, juniors, teens, youths, amateurs, professionals, and masters.

The three-day championship, scheduled from July 7 to 9, will showcase the exceptional skills and talents of the jiu-jitsu athletes. The first day of the tournament will feature thrilling competitions in the kids, infant, and junior categories. On the second day, the youth, teen and masters divisions will take centre stage, while the third and final day will witness the fierce matches between amateurs and professionals.

Youssef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAEJJF, emphasised the importance of the UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship within the federation’s agenda. “The AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship holds a prominent position in the federation’s agenda and is eagerly anticipated by both fans and athletes. The tournament aligns with the federation’s plans and vision to identify promising talents in the youth categories, who are the foundation for the sport’s future development.”

Ideal platform

He further added: “The championship provides an ideal platform that attracts some of the world’s best athletes, particularly those holding purple, brown, and black belts. They are eager to showcase their skills, and it serves as excellent preparation for upcoming international events, including the highly anticipated 15th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship scheduled for November.”

Al Batran also recognised the influential role of families in motivating their sons and daughters to participate in sports. He encouraged them to take full advantage of the federation’s plans, programmes, and tournaments, which contribute to developing players’ talents and preparing them effectively for professional journey.

Rodrigo Valerio, Operations Director at the AJP, said, “The AJP UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship is crucial for the players competing in the AJP Tour Rank as it awards the first-place winners with 1,000 points, giving them the opportunity to rise in the ranking.”

Great incentive

“The second-place holder will receive 800 points, while the third-place holder will be awarded 600 points. This offers a great incentive for more and more athletes to participate in as many events as possible, as those with the highest rankings from each country will have the opportunity to be invited to compete at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. This will give them an advantage in the bracket. Moreover, the players with the highest rankings following the ADWPJJC will receive the Best Player Award in their respective category or continent at the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards.”