IPL IN UAE: Galleries

OPN 201109 EDIT

IPL in pictures: How Delhi revived their title hopes

Virat Kohli

Kohli's IPL drought goes on after SRH defeat

Krunal Pandya

IPL: De Kock and Mumbai thump Delhi - in pictures

KL Rahul

IPL: KL Rahul and Kagiso Rabada lead the way

IPL

I don’t see myself leaving Mumbai Indians: Rohit

You cannot dwell on past wins against Delhi in this edition, he says

Rohit Sharma IPL
Football

Deadpool v Liverpool? Star Ryan Reynolds to buy club

Ryan Reynolds

Kohli to get paternity leave after first Test

European Tour adds Dubai tournament for 2020 season

Marcus Stoinis of Delhi Capitals
Comment

IPL: How Delhi Capitals revived their title hopes

OPN 201109 EDIT
Sports

IPL in pictures: How Delhi revived their title hopes

Cricket-T20
IPL

Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah makes its mark

Kane Williamson
IPL

Shame we couldn't make IPL final: Williamson

Delhi Capitals players
IPL

IPL: Delhi beat Hyderabad by 17 runs to enter final

Marcus Stoinis of Delhi Capitals bats during the match.
IPL

We need to play fearless cricket against SRH: Stoinis

Virat Kohli
Analysis

IPL: Is Kohli a bad captain for Bangalore?

201109 Bruyne
Football

De Bruyne misses penalty as City, Liverpool draw

201109 ramos
Football

La Liga: Real Madrid thrashed 4-1 by Valencia

Rohit Sharma
IPL

Rohit to travel to Australia later with eye on Tests

IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals tough-guy' head coach Ricky Ponting beams as he gets a message from back home in Australia during IPL 13 in the UAE

Ponting wants Delhi to bring out their ‘best game’

Supporters’ wishes from India work magic for Shreyas Iyer’s team

Exclusive chat with the owner of Deccan Gladiators

Gaurav Grover, Deccan Gladiators owner, on former captain as Pollard named new skipper

Rohit Sharma IPL

I don’t see myself leaving Mumbai Indians: Rohit

DC captain Shreyas Iyer (left) with MI skipper Rohith Sharma

Can Delhi Capitals stop the Mumbai Indians juggernaut?

OPN 201109 EDIT

IPL in pictures: How Delhi revived their title hopes

SPORT PHOTOS

OPN 201109 EDIT

IPL in pictures: How Delhi revived their title hopes

Virat Kohli

Kohli's IPL drought goes on after SRH defeat

Ice Warrior Challenge

Ice Warriors: Sports enthusiast take on icy obstacles

Krunal Pandya

IPL: De Kock and Mumbai thump Delhi - in pictures

Virat Birthday teaser

Virat Kohli turns 32, wishes pour in

Cricket

Delhi Capitals tough-guy' head coach Ricky Ponting beams as he gets a message from back home in Australia during IPL 13 in the UAE

Ponting wants Delhi to bring out their ‘best game’

Exclusive chat with the owner of Deccan Gladiators

Rohit Sharma IPL

I don’t see myself leaving Mumbai Indians: Rohit

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Kohli to get paternity leave after first Test

DC captain Shreyas Iyer (left) with MI skipper Rohith Sharma

Can Delhi Capitals stop the Mumbai Indians juggernaut?

Football

Ryan Reynolds

Deadpool v Liverpool? Star Ryan Reynolds to buy club

201109 Bruyne

De Bruyne misses penalty as City, Liverpool draw

201109 ramos

La Liga: Real Madrid thrashed 4-1 by Valencia

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is having a torrid time on and off the field.
Comment

Manchester United’s Maguire comments are farcical

Lionel Messi

Barcelona bounce back as Messi at the double

UAE Sport

The Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates

European Tour adds Dubai tournament for 2020 season

Robert MacIntyre won the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown.

MacIntyre secures DP World Tour spot in Dubai

Sharjah defeated Al Jazira 1-0

AGL: Sharjah stay top of league standings

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is having a torrid time on and off the field.
Comment

Manchester United’s Maguire comments are farcical

20201106 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Upbeat Sunrisers hoping for final showdown with Mumbai

TEnnis

20200914 dominic thiem

Recovered Thiem starts preparations for ATP Finals

Spain's Rafael Nadal

Nadal gearing up for ATP Finals

1.2146549-346724353

Federer, Nadal’s mutual respect is incredible: Sania

190224 Marin Cilic

I haven’t reached my peak still, says Marin Cilic

ROmania's SImona Halep

Simona Halep tests positive for COVID-19

Golf

The Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates

European Tour adds Dubai tournament for 2020 season

Robert MacIntyre won the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown.

MacIntyre secures DP World Tour spot in Dubai

Bryson DeChambeau

Golf: Bryson DeChambeau is the talk of the Masters

World No. 9 Minjee Lee wins Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic

Minjee Lee secures glory at Dubai Moonlight Classic

Celine Boutier is in fifth spot

Hedwall maintains hold on Moonlight Classic

More from Sport

Load more stories