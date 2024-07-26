Dubai: World No 1 and five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen will be returning with Alpine SG Pipers in his bid to claim the Global Chess League (GCL) title as stellar line-up of icon players were announced for the second edition, to be held in London at Friends House from October 3-12.

“The first season in Dubai was a fantastic experience. Chess has been an individual sport, but the concept of a team setting introduced by the Global Chess League is very exciting and refreshing. I look forward to playing again with the Alpine SG Pipers,” Carlsen said, who will once again renew his rivalry with Viswanathan Anand, who will be returning with Ganges Grandmasters.

As the Icon player of the first season’s finalists, Mumba Masters, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave will continue to lead from the front for the team. In the second season, Ian Nepomniachtchi will be the Icon player for the Triveni Continental Kings.

Viswanathan Anand will be part of the Ganges Grandmasters team. Image Credit: Source: GCL

Anand said: “The inaugural season was a huge success with some very exciting matches. Chess is widely played across the world, and the game being televised in this unique format will only add to its popularity. I believe that fans who tune in will get to see intense battles between teams playing chess at their highest level. I am excited to be back playing for Ganges Grandmasters.”

To add to the thrilling level of competition, two new Icon players are joining the league for the first time. One of the world’s most popular and dynamic players, Hikaru Nakamura, will play for the new team American Gambits. Anish Giri will make his debut in the second season with PBG Alaskan Knights as the Icon player.

Icon player

Joining as an Icon player for American Gambits, Hikaru Nakamura, said: “I followed the Global Chess League in its first season and was hooked to the format. It is an exciting opportunity not only for the top players, but also for fans as they get to pick a team with their favourite players to cheer on. I am excited to be a part of American Gambits team, and I look forward to meeting my teammates in London.”

The league will feature a minimum of three marquee showdowns every day between the Icon players as they lead their teams into the chess arena. The first-of-its-kind franchise-based league will feature a total of six teams. Each team will consist of six players, including one Icon player, two superstar male players, two superstar female players, and one prodigy player.

Grandmaster Nepomniachtchi, in his new role as the Icon player for Triveni Continental Kings, said: “After an exciting launch season, I am glad to be a part of the second season of the Global Chess League. Playing for the winners of the first season, Triveni Continental Kings, makes it even more special, and I am looking forward to play some exciting matches in London.”

Largest official franchise league

The Global Chess League is the world’s first and largest official franchise league of its kind, with chess players from all over the world competing in a unique joint team format. It is a joint venture between Tech Mahindra, a part of the Mahindra Group, and Fide.