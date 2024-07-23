Dubai: UAE Women were out of the Asia Cup after losing their third match in a row. Pakistan Women secured a comfortable 10-wicket win in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday.

The UAE are on the bottom of the Group A table which India lead with two victories from as many matches followed by Pakistan who have two wins from three matches. The UAE earlier lost to India and Nepal.

In their last group match, UAE, put in to bat first, saw a decent start with captain Esha Oza and Theertha Satish adding 29 runs for the opening wicket. Oza departed scoring 16 from 26 deliveries including four boundaries. Satish kept the run flow but with wickets falling at regular interval the pressure was building on as they mustered only 103 for eight in 20 overs. Satish top scored with a fluent 40 off 36 balls consisting of five boundaries.

For Pakistan, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu and Tuba Hassan claimed two wickets each.