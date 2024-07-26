Kandy: India’s Suryakumar Yadav said on Friday he was not going to repeat the mistakes of his domestic captaincy ahead of his first trial as Twenty20 skipper against Sri Lanka.

Suryakumar, 33, this month picked up the baton from much-loved predecessor Rohit Sharma, who announced his retirement from the 20-over format after India’s World Cup victory in June.

He pipped all-rounder Hardik Pandya to the post after concerns over the latter’s frequent injury absences.

But his previous captaincy of state team Mumbai had aroused concerns over his leadership style, after complaints from teammates prompted his 2015 sacking.

“Lot of things have changed since then. I am a different person now,” the batsman told reporters in Kandy ahead of Saturday’s series opener.

“I have got married and I have learned a lot from other captains. I will take the team forward in my own style,” he added.

Hardik Pandya have a laugh with teammates during Indian team's training session. Image Credit: AFP

“Our brand of cricket remains the same. What the captaincy has done is, it has given me new responsibility and I am looking forward to the challenge.”

Star batsman Virat Kohli also retired after the T20 World Cup and India’s 15-man squad will give Suryakumar the opportunity to experiment with the top order, anchored on openers Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

New captain

Sri Lanka also have a new short-format captain after a humiliating first-round World Cup knockout prompted Wanindu Hasaranga’s resignation just six months after his appointment.

His replacement Charith Asalanka captained Jaffna Kings on Sunday to a title win in the island’s 20-over Lanka Premier League tournament.

India's new head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar watch Indian team's practice session. Image Credit: AFP

“It’s a huge challenge for us to play the world champions. We are ready for the challenge as we prepared well for this series,” Asalanka said.

“Bit disappointed that we are not at full strength,” he added, saying that injury and illness had hurt the team’s pace strength.

Fractured thumb

Fast bowler Nuwan Thushara was ruled out of the series with a fractured thumb while Dushmantha Chameera is unwell.

Sri Lanka have brought in right-arm seamer Asitha Fernando and left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka as replacements.

The three-match series concludes on Tuesday in Kandy before a three-match ODI series begins in Colombo on Friday.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammad Siraj.