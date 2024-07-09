Hussein Ammouta has been named as Al Jazira’s new manager, five months after leading the Jordanian national team to a historic Asian Cup final.

The Moroccan has signed a two-year deal with the ‘Pride of Abu Dhabi’ and will first get eyes on his new team at the club’s upcoming training camp in Spain later this month.

“We’re very much looking forward to your great support for the upcoming season,” said Ammouta in a post on Al Jazira’s X account.

“May this be a year of victories and championships, inshallah.”

Ammouta is no stranger to the UAE Pro League having played for Sharjah FC during the 2002/2003 season, sandwiched between stints at Al Sadd SC and Qatar SC.

He would later go on to manage Al Sadd SC, leading the club to the Qatar Stars League in 2013 as well as two Emir of Qatar Cups and the Sheikh Jassem Cup.

However, it’s his recent work with the Jordanian national team that has caught the eye of many after Ammouta masterminded Jordan’s run to a first Asian Cup final earlier this year.

An-Nashama – “the chivalrous gentlemen” – only finished third in the group stages but defeated Iraq, Tajikistan and Asian giants South Korea in the knockout stages before losing to Qatar in the final.

Jordan have also qualified for the next Asian Cup as well as the third round of qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, where the country is bidding for a maiden outing in the game’s grandest competition.

Despite the team’ success, Ammouta stepped down as the Jordan national team head coach by mutual consent last month.