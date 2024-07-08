Ali Mabkhout says it’s an ‘honour’ to represent Al Nasr Club after the UAE Pro League’s all-time top scorer signed a two-year deal with the Dubai-based club.

The move comes a month after Mabkhout bid farewell to Al Jazira, where he spent 16 seasons, scored 218 goals and won three UAE Pro League titles.

The 33-year-old will wear the No.7 shirt for his new club, just as he did for Al Jazira.

“Al Nasr Club has a great and rich history, it is the oldest club in the United Arab Emirates,” said Ali Mabkhout, who is also the UAE national team top scorer.

“It is a great honour for any player to belong to Al Nasr and it is a great honour for me to be part of this great entity.

“I strive to write a new history for Al Nasr Club. My teammates and I promise you that we will give our all and make you proud of this team.

“Mr Alfred Schreuder is great and well-known coach. Everyone has noticed the significant changes that happened to the team with him. I’m so happy to be among the group of players under his leadership.”