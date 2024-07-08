Ali Mabkhout says it’s an ‘honour’ to represent Al Nasr Club after the UAE Pro League’s all-time top scorer signed a two-year deal with the Dubai-based club.
The move comes a month after Mabkhout bid farewell to Al Jazira, where he spent 16 seasons, scored 218 goals and won three UAE Pro League titles.
The 33-year-old will wear the No.7 shirt for his new club, just as he did for Al Jazira.
“Al Nasr Club has a great and rich history, it is the oldest club in the United Arab Emirates,” said Ali Mabkhout, who is also the UAE national team top scorer.
“It is a great honour for any player to belong to Al Nasr and it is a great honour for me to be part of this great entity.
“I strive to write a new history for Al Nasr Club. My teammates and I promise you that we will give our all and make you proud of this team.
“Mr Alfred Schreuder is great and well-known coach. Everyone has noticed the significant changes that happened to the team with him. I’m so happy to be among the group of players under his leadership.”
Al Nasr get their 24/25 season underway against Al Orooba, with the date and venue still to be confirmed.