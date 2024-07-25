Making loud noise

The recently concluded Twenty20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA saw the Associate Nations pulling their weight. The co-hosts USA made the loudest noise when they defeated Pakistan and booked a place in the Super Eight stage. They also gave eventual champions India a good fight during the league stage. The Netherlands could not repeat their act in this World Cup and Nepal came close to shocking finalists South Africa.

Imran Khwaja, Usmani and Mahinda Vallipuram were elected after due process. While Khwaja was re-elected, Usmani and Vallipuram replaced Pankaj Khimji and Neil Speight.

UAE women's team members lift the trophy after winning the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier in Kuala Lumpur. Image Credit: Supplied

ICC Chair Greg Barclay said: “I would like to welcome the elected Associate Member Directors onto the Board for the next term. I look forward to working with Imran, Mubashshir and Mahinda to continue to push the sport forward by delivering the strategy and growing the game so that more people can enjoy cricket across the world.”

Impressive show

It’s been celebration time for UAE cricket after the women’s team received the ICC Associate Member Women’s Performance of the Year award for their impressive show in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Asia Qualifier in Malaysia late last year.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the global winners of the ICC Development Awards 2023 last week with six emerging nations honoured for their groundbreaking initiatives and outstanding performances over the past year.

In addition to the UAE, Mexico, Oman, the Netherlands, Nepal, and Scotland received top honours. Launched in 2002, the ICC Development Awards highlight the efforts of ICC Associate Member countries to grow the game globally, whether through innovative development programmes or inspiring on-field performances. The global winners were selected by an esteemed panel from a shortlist of regional awardees spanning 21 emerging nations.

Efforts bearing fruit

Usmani, expressed his pride in an ICC statement: “Winning the ICC Associate Member Women’s Performance of the Year award is a proud moment for UAE cricket. Over the last few years, we have laid special emphasis on promoting and developing women’s cricket, and it is heartening to see those efforts bear fruit.

“Our team won the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers in Malaysia, remaining unbeaten throughout the event. Our current captain, Esha Oza, performed exceptionally. This success is due to the hard work and training these girls undergo at our facilities.”