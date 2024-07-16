Dubai: Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club claimed the top spot in the second round of the Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which featured No-Gi competitions at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Sunday. Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the championship drew athletes from various categories, including Youth, Adults, and Masters.

The day-long event saw elite athletes from the UAE’s premier clubs and academies thrilling the audience with their technical excellence, energised by loud cheers of enthusiastic fans and family members. At the end of Sunday’s competitions, Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club emerged victorious, while M. O. D UAE took second place, and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club secured third.

The championship follows a comprehensive ranking system that recognises clubs and athletes based on performance and results across the five-round series. In the first round of Gi competitions held last month at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain Club topped the medal table, with Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club in second place and Baniyas Club in third.

The championship saw significant progress of jiu-jitsu in the UAE. Image Credit: Supplied

Elevating sport's status

The competitions were attended by Sheikh Suhail Bin Butti Suhail Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at the General Authority of Sports; Sheikh Tariq Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union, and Senior Vice-President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice-Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

Sheikh Suhail Bin Butti Suhail Al Maktoum expressed his happiness and pride in the level of competition at the Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

“The championship reflects the significant progress of jiu-jitsu in the UAE, as these championships contribute to elevating the sport’s status at both local and international levels. This pioneering event exemplifies our commitment at the General Authority of Sports to support and host initiatives that raise awareness and encourage younger generations to engage in sports, develop their skills, and compete at the highest levels.”

The seniors got valuable ranking points during the second round of the Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Image Credit: Supplied

Limitless support

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri praised the success of the second round of the championship, highlighting that this achievement is a direct result of the limitless support from the UAE’s wise leadership.

“The athletes performed exceptionally in today’s No-Gi competitions across various categories, improving the overall quality of the championship. This highlights the importance of the championship for clubs and academies, as a large number of athletes participated, aiming to increase their chances of winning the title at the end of the season. The championship’s ranking system encourages clubs to invest in talent, participating with the maximum number of athletes throughout all rounds of the championship,” said Al Dhaheri.

Amazing round

Ricardo Conceicao of Al Wahda club Jiu-Jitsu Academy, who won the gold medal in the Adults/77kg category, said: “Participating in this round was amazing, especially winning the gold medal. I earned crucial points for my club, which could make a big difference by the championship’s end. No-Gi matches demand specific skills, and I’m pleased with what I’ve achieved.”