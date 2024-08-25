The decree stipulates the re-appointment of Abdulrahman Badah Al Mutairi as Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Dr. Nora Khaled Al Mashaan as Minister of Public Works, Omar Saud Abdulaziz Al Omar as Minister of State for Communications Affairs, Mahmoud Abdulaziz Mahmoud Bushehri as Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Dr. Amthal Hadi Hayef Al Huwailah as Minister of Social Affairs and Family and Childhood Affairs.

It also provides for the appointment of new cabinet members, namely Khalifa Abdullah Dhahi Ajeel Al Askar as Minister of Commerce and Industry, Abdullatif Hamed Hamad Al Meshari as Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs, Dr. Nader Abdullah Mohammad Al Jallal as Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Acting Minister of Education, Nora Suleiman Al Fassam as Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs.