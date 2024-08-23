Al Wasl FC manager Miloš Milojević has urged his players to stay humble ahead of their 2024/25 UAE Pro League opener against Al Ittihad Kalba on Friday evening.

Last season’s title triumph was the first for Al Wasl in the professional era of the UAE Pro League and their eighth title overall, with their last victory coming in the 2006/07 season.

In their 26 league matches last season, Al Wasl demonstrated their dominance by winning 21 games, drawing four and losing just one to win secure the title by nine points from Shabab Al Ahli.

The ‘El Emrator’ will now be seeking to emulate Al Ain FC’s feat of winning back-to-back championships in the 2011/12 and 2012/13, which is still the only time in the professional era a club has successfully defended their title.

“The first task is we have to know that we are the champions, so we have to believe in ourselves” said Milojević in his pre-match press conference.

“But, on the other side, we have to stay humble and respect every opponent, every game and every ball both in offence and defence – that’s the basis of football.”

While tonight’s trip to Al Kalba marks Al Wasl’s first competitive match since their 2-0 victory over Al Nasr in the Bur Dubai Derby on June 2, Al Kalba have already got back into the swing of things after facing Al Ain in the ADIB Cup earlier this week.

Despite suffering a 3-2 defeat in the competition and facing a league double loss to Al Wasl last season, Milojević remains wary of the threat his opponents pose.

“Preparation for the game has been long as it’s been a long time since out last official game,” added Milojević.

“We know what we have to expect from Al Ittihad Kalba, they are a really good team with one of the best wingers in the league playing for them. Very organised coach, who already has results in the Saudi Pro League and here.

“It will be a very difficult game, but we also believe in our qualities. We hope if we have a good performance in the 90+ minutes, if we stick to our ideas, that we can have a positive result from Al Ittihad Kalba.”

Haris Seferovic, Al Wasl’s Swiss striker, added: “On Friday it’s the first step and we have to work hard for the three points. We will be prepared and give everything we have to keep the three points.