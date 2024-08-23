Dubai: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National team is confident of a good show at the World Jiu-Jitsu Cup 2024 to be held in Zadar, Croatia on August 24.

“The World Jiu-Jitsu Cup 2024 is crucial, as it will provide insight into our current standing and help us prepare for the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Greece, which will be the toughest championship for the team this year. Our athletes are ready, and the National Team is well-prepared. With strong support from the federation and clubs, we are confident everything will go smoothly and hope to achieve great results,” said Pedro Damasceno, Head coach of the UAE national team Under-18.

The UAE will see 21 of its athletes compete in the championship organised by the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation that will bring together more than 350 athletes from 24 countries, competing across various age groups and weight divisions.

“We have four coaches accompanying the team, including myself as the head coach for U18. We appreciate the support from the federation members and organisers, who have been instrumental in our preparations. We hope to see strong performances from our fighters and are eager to put everything we’ve worked on over the past two months to the test,” Damasceno said.

The World Jiu-Jitsu Cup marks the UAE’s fourth international appearance this year. Previously, the team successfully defended their title at the eighth edition of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship for the fourth consecutive year, showcased their skills at the Grand Prix Thailand Open 2024, and delivered a strong performance at the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union Regional Championship West Asia in Jordan.

Valuable experience

Mubarak Al Menhali, Director of the Technical Department at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “The National Team’s participation in the World Jiu-Jitsu Cup 2024 is part of our constant efforts to assert our dominance in continental and international competitions. It also helps us prepare for upcoming events and strengthens our leadership in this sport.”

“This championship tests our team’s readiness and provides valuable experience for our athletes by competing against some of the world’s best teams. This aligns with the Federation’s strategy to focus on youth development, supporting and enhancing their skills. We are confident that team members are fully committed and prepared to face tough competitions and honour UAE’s name on world stage,” he added.

The U18 team includes Obaidi Saeed Alketbi (-52kg), Saeed Alnuaimi and Salem Alqabaisi (-62kg), Ahmed Andeez and Harib Alhammadi (-69kg), Abdulrahman Al Salah and Salem Salah (-77kg), and Abdulla Ahmed Aldarmaki and Theyab Aljneibi (-85kg).

In the U16 division, Zayed Alhammadi and Hamdan Alnajar will compete in the -52kg category, Hamdan Mubarak Aldhaheri and Hazza Ahmed Alkaabi in the -56kg category, Saif Hamad Al Ameri and Mansour Alkaabi in the -62kg category, and Yousef Alkhoori and Abdulla Andeez in the -69kg category.