The Arab Cultural Institute in Milan, Italy, recently inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, reflects his enduring commitment to fostering dialogue between cultures and civilisations.

The Institute is a significant addition to efforts not only to promote Arab culture in the West but also to strengthen the bonds between the two worlds. It aims to introduce European audiences to Arab and Islamic cultural heritage and enhance mutual understanding.

This project embodies His Highness's vision to create a global cultural environment where cultures and civilisations interact not with prejudice and hostility, but with a shared sense of purpose, ethical sensibilities, and the greater common good of all humanity. Culture and education have always been central to the priorities that the Ruler of Sharjah has embraced over the decades.

Passion for knowledge

Since assuming office in 1972, His Highness has dedicated himself to the advancement of science and culture, firmly believing that knowledge is the most effective tool for developing societies and that cultural dialogue is the way forward to bring the peoples of the world closer together.

His passion for knowledge has resulted in the establishment of numerous educational and cultural institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah, which have become beacons of light, illuminating the entire region.

Beyond the institutions that His Highness has established, he has also launched several initiatives aimed at spreading Arab and Islamic culture and promoting dialogue among civilisations. One of the most prominent of these initiatives is the "Sharjah International Book Fair," launched in 1982, which is now globally recognised as one of the largest exhibitions for the publishing industry. The Fair brings together top writers and intellectuals from around the world each year to discuss vital issues related to literature, ideas, and human creativity.

The efforts of His Highness are not confined to the Emirate of Sharjah but extend far beyond, especially in promoting fruitful and mutually respectful conversations between the East and the West. He supports and patronises many cultural institutions, exhibitions, and seminars around the world, highlighting the contributions of Arabs and Muslims to human civilisation across the centuries. No international book fair is complete without a strong presence from Sharjah, underscoring the emirate's preeminent position as a regional hub for culture, art, and literature.

Understanding of Arab and Islamic cultural heritage

The establishment of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah is another salient example, aiming to promote the advancement and modern utilisation of the language. The Academy not only serves the Arabic language but also contributes to creating a solid understanding of Arab and Islamic cultural heritage globally, providing other civilisations with substantive access to the richness of the Arab Muslim historical experience in its diverse aspects.

In addition to his role as a cultural ambassador of the Arab Islamic world, His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan Al Qasimi is a distinguished scholar, writer, and intellectual. This is evident in the many publications he has authored, which authentically explore the history and heritage of the region.

The institutions and initiatives he has launched over the decades are an extension of his personal passion for history, literature, and cultural heritage. He is undoubtedly one of the world’s foremost bridge builders across cultures and civilisations.

Through his tireless pursuit of cultural connection and dialogue, he has elevated the status of Sharjah and the UAE as global icons of cultural understanding and coexistence. This commitment to pluralism, peace, and human brotherhood is an integral part of the UAE’s civilisational and cultural role in the contemporary world, serving as a beacon of hope and an exemplar of global citizenship.